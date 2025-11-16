Rainbow Six Siege X Operation Tenfold Pursuit: Thatcher's EMPs reworked, Fortress rework, Thermite, Hibana, Maverick buffs, and more!

The BLAST R6 Major Munich has been the home of some incredible esports action between some of the greatest teams in the scene. However, Rainbow Six Siege X’s developers have taken over the show today to explain the next steps of the game as the final season of Year 10 was revealed.

Here’s everything you need to know about Operation Tenfold Pursuit, a season that will likely have a huge impact on how the game is played.

Thatcher rework

Thatcher’s ability, known as the EMP Grenades, has been completely transformed as the British attacker now has access to a wave launcher called E.G.S. Disruptor.

Thatcher is arguably one of the most popular operators in Rainbow Six Siege X so seeing his ability being totally modified is a bit sad. Still, this is for the better: the E.G.S. Disruptor is a much stronger gadget compared to the soon-to-be-extinct EMPs.

The E.G.S. Disruptor will have six charges and they will allow Thatcher to disable any electronic devices impacted by it. The disabling effect will last for 15 seconds.

If that wasn’t enough, the E.G.S. Disruptor comes equipped with a screen that displays all electronic devices in a 10 meter area, similar to IQ’s operator ability. This will probably make the German operator go obsolete, although both attackers are still completely different: IQ is about destroying, Thatcher is about disabling.

Additionally, Thatcher is also getting the new DMR, called PMR90A2. Thatcher will be the first operator to have four primary options.

To know more about Thatcher’s rework, make sure to check out our Thatcher rework guide here.

Fortress’ rework

Ubisoft have decided to rework Fortress in Operation Tenfold Pursuit and the map will be added to Ranked when the season launches.Fortress’ rework sees the addition of an exterior area inside the same building, which allows the attackers an easy and quick access to the building. The area already existed before, but it has been transformed so now defenders are detected when going outside. There’s a very cool rotation there, though, so make sure to explore that area.

Fortress’ rework has made some corridors shorter and has added some alternative entering points to the bomb sites on the map. All in all, the bomb sites have been modified so they feel more competitive.

New DMR added to Rainbow Six Siege X

Operation Tenfold Pursuit will include a new weapon, just like in the previous two seasons of the game. This time, Ubisoft is introducing a DMR.

At first, the only operators that will have access to it will be Thatcher, Hibana, Capitao, and Nokk. It’s uncertain if the DMR will be added to other operators in the future.

Thermite, Hibana, and Maverick buffs

Thermite, Hibana, and Maverick will get buffed in Operation Tenfold Pursuit. Here’s a brief look at all the attackers’ improvements:

Thermite: Thermite is going to get an extra Exothermic charge as he will now have three of them. He’s also getting the ITA-12S as a secondary.

Hibana: X-KAIROS rebuilt so player doesn’t need to reload. The launcher is much faster and smoother. New DMR added to Hibana’s loadout. Claymores added. Type-89’s recoil buffed.

Maverick: Blow torch is smoother, cans’ size increased but number of cans reduced

to two, meaning the player has to load less times. Addition of fragmentation grenades.

To know more about the operator changes coming to Thermite, Hibana, and Maverick, press on the attackers’ names listed above!

Ace nerf

Meanwhile, Ace is the only hard breacher on the list to be nerfed. The attacker has been changed to a one-speed operator. Ubisoft have improved their loadout, though, as they have given him stun grenades.

DSEG system changes

Ubisoft are making changes to the DSEG system to make it more stable. Ace charges, for example, won’t be affected by Mute’s jammers. Meanwhile, Thermite’s charges or Ram’s device, for example, will be affected as these have to be manually activated.

This will also solve some inconsistencies behind the DSEG logic. For example, it doesn’t make much sense to not be able to open a reinforced wall that has been jammed, but being able to do so when Thermite is sitting right next to a Mute jammer.

Mute to become a two speed operator

Ubisoft understand that these changes will have a deep impact to Mute’s ability so they have decided to make Mute a two-speed operator.

Kaid electroclaws to be able to electrify Castle’s barricades

Starting from Operation Tenfold Pursuit, Kaid’s electroclaws will be able to electrify Castle’s barricades.

Ranked matchmaking improvements

Ranked matchmaking is a soft topic in the Rainbow Six Siege X community. In short terms, Ranked 2.0 hasn’t had the desired effect.

R6 ShieldGuard

Ubisoft is making improvements to R6 ShieldGuard and will introduce two updates every week to constantly disrupt cheat makers. Other improvements will be added, as well as different, new actions never seen before, like a detection system to spot recoil cheats.

Ubisoft are aware the fight against cheaters will likely never end, but they are aware of how important it is to establish a safe space.

Ranked updates

Ubisoft is changing Ranked matchmaking, with the upcoming update finding a balance between previous and current ranks. Ubisoft are expecting to make Ranked more fair and competitive.

Esports Tab update

Ubisoft are releasing an Esports Tab update which will add the Prediction system seen at international competitions to Rainbow Six Siege X. This will allow players to make their predictions from the game itself.

Testing Grounds to be added to Rainbow Six Siege X

A new playlist called Testing Grounds will be added to Rainbow Six Siege X in Operation Tenfold Pursuit. This won’t be a regular time-limited playlist; it will be a game mode where developers can introduce topics and changes that are currently being studied by Ubisoft’s team.

This playlist will open in January and it will last for one week. The first topic that will be studied is if the game could benefit from players being able to choose the speed and health of the operators. So, for instance, being able to make Gridlock a three-speed, one-health operator.

Training and onboarding

As mentioned in the Year 10 Season 3 roadmap update, Ubisoft are making changes to the Training and onboarding part of the game. This will include the release of a mini-map, offering a better, precise look to players, especially newcomers.

Training and practicing is important in Rainbow Six Siege X especially if your goal is to climb up the ranks... so give these modes a good try!

When is Operation Tenfold Pursuit being released?

Players will be able to try out Operation Tenfold Pursuit starting from tomorrow, November 17, on the game's Test Server. Operation Tenfold Pursuit will be officially released on December 2.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.