Hibana buff explained: Type 89 recoil reduced, X-Kairos no longer to be reloaded, gets new DMR and claymores

Operation Tenfold Pursuit is bringing multiple new features to Rainbow Six Siege X that will freshen up the overall game experience. Focused mainly on the attackers, the upcoming season of the game will transform the way hard breaching works.

Historically, Thermite and Hibana had been Rainbow Six Siege's main hard breachers. However, with the addition of Maverick, Ace, and the secondary hard breach charges, both Thermite and Hibana as well as Maverick started to perform poorly: they fell slightly behind in comparison to Ace. To reduce the distance, Ubisoft is buffing Thermite, Hibana, and Maverick, as well as introducing a small nerf for Ace.

In this article, we will go through Hibana's changes. The Japanese attacker is the hard breacher that has received more buffs, as the changes introduced include a loadout improvement and expansion, as well as a buff to her X-KAIROS. Keep on reading to know more about the changes:

Type 89 recoil reduced

Hibana's Type 89 recoil has been reduced. Players will find it way easier to control Hibana's assault rifle. The Type 89 recoil had always been object of criticism, especially when compared to Ace's AK-12, Thermite's or Maverick's M4.

With this recoil improvement, the Type 89 is a much better weapon than before. However, the amount of bullets per magazine hasn't been tweaked, as it's still 21. This is still a fairly reduced number of bullets, which was an aspect that many fans hoped Ubisoft to change. Not this time, Hibana mains.

New DMR added to Hibana's loadout

Players who still don't like the Type 89 after the buff will have another alternative as a primary for Hibana: the PMR90A2. This is Rainbow Six Siege X's new weapon and the first DMR added to the game in years. The PMR90A2 will also be a part of Thatcher, Nokk, and Capitao's loadouts.

Hibana having access to a DMR makes her an extremely versatile operator. Similar to Twitch's loadout, players who can't or don't want to learn the Type 89's recoil will be able to use this DMR. It's a very good, aggressive alternative and it certainly elevates Hibana's overall kit.

Claymores added to Hibana's loadout

Finally, the last change made to Hibana's loadout is the addition of claymores to her set. This is just an addition, as Ubisoft developers have decided to keep her stuns and soft breaching charges. So, don't worry! You will still be able to flash the defenders.

X-KAIROS no longer need to be reloaded

Last but definitely not least, let's talk about the change that actually affects Hibana's hard breaching device, the X-KAIROS Launcher: with the release of Operation Tenfold Pursuit, Hibana's X-KAIROS won't have to be reloaded, making the gadget smoother and easier to be deployed on reinforced walls and hatches.

The X-KAIROS Launcher has always felt sloppy, slow to use, and not practical. Although Ubisoft tweaked it so players could choose the amount of charges shot each time, the reloading and activation time would always be long and that would make it easier for Bandit or Kaid to burn the charges. However, starting in Operation Tenfold Pursuit, this shouldn't be the case anymore—or at least defenders should find it harder to destroy the gadgets.

All in all, we think Hibana's tweaks will make the Japanese attacker stronger than before. Her loadout is much more versatile and it offers players the chance to play multiple roles at once. She will become a great support but also an attacker that can be used aggressively once all the hard breaching utility has been used. We see her as a very good alternative to Ace, now that the Norwegian attacker will become a one-speed operator.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and Operation Tenfold Pursuit, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.