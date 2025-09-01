What time is Ubisoft releasing Operation High Stakes in Rainbow Six Siege X?

Almost three months after the release of Rainbow Six Siege X and Operation Daycare, it's now time for Year 10 Season 3, also known as Operation High Stakes. Including a new defender called Denari, a new shotgun, multiple operator balancing changes, and even the addition of three modernized maps, this new season has got the majority of the community very excited.

Now that the release of Rainbow Six Siege X's new season is just around the corner, it's time to get ready for it. Firstly, players need to know when exactly it will be deployed to the game. Well, luckily, we got you covered. Keep on reading for more details about Operation High Stakes' release date!

When will Ubisoft release Operation High Stakes in Rainbow Six Siege X?

Rainbow Six Siege X's new season Operation High Stakes is coming to all platforms on September 2, 2025, at 9 AM EDT and 1 PM UTC.

Ubisoft confirmed Operation High Stakes' release time later today on their official social channels, as seen above. The graphic also displays that Operation High Stakes' downtime will be 60 minutes. So, players should be able to enjoy the new season quickly after the maintenance kicks off!

What is Ubisoft implementing in Operation High Stakes?

While players shouldn't expect a highly-transforming update like Rainbow Six Siege X and Operation Daybreak, Ubisoft is making multiple major changes, especially to Dual Front, the defending meta, and three maps. For more information, you can check out our guides about what's coming to Rainbow Six Siege X in Operation High Stakes:

