Operation High Stakes: Everything you need to know

Operation High Stakes has finally been revealed as Ubisoft offered players a first look at Rainbow Six Siege X's new defender Denari, the modernized versions of Lair, Nighthaven Labs, and Consulate, operator balancing changes, and many, many other tweaks.

Here's everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Siege X's upcoming season, Operation High Stakes:

Denari is Rainbow Six Siege X's new defender

Ubisoft will introduce Denari to Rainbow Six Siege X in Operation High Stakes. He's a three-speed defender from Switzerland with access to two extremely aggressive primary weapon options that make him a dangerous operator, including the Scorpion Evo 3 A1 and the FMG-9. He also brings a new weapon to the game, the slug shotgun Glaive-12. Denari can also bring a deployable shield or observation blockers.

Denari's operator gadget is the T.R.I.P. Connector, a small device that creates a web of lasers that electrify and damage attackers who walk through them. This also applies to any type of attacking device, like drones, or throwable gadgets, like grenades.

The T.R.I.P. Connector is a mix of what Aruni and Kapkan offer. This defender is designed to block entry points and rooms, although it can also be used to make droning harder or to slow down roam cleaners. It's up to you to decide how to use Denari, who focuses on area denial and time wasting!

Denari is an operator that's easy to counter. Denari's T.R.I.P. Connectors can be destroyed with one shot or with explosive devices. The gadgets can also be temporarily disabled with EMPs and Impact EMPs, can be hacked by Brava's drones, or destroyed by Twitch and Zero's tasers. On top of that, IQ's scanner can be used to quickly spot and shoot them through soft surfaces.

Lair, Nighthaven Labs, and Consulate have been modernized

Ubisoft will release modernized versions of Lair, Nighthaven Labs, and Consulate in Operation High Stakes. The maps will include improved visuals as well as destructible ingredients, including gas pipes, fire extinguishers, and metal detectors.

Dual Front gets new assignment and updated operator pool

Ubisoft will introduce a new assignment and an updated operator pool in Dual Front with Operation High Stakes. During Operation Daybreak, players had to escort Dokkaebi (hostage) to the extraction point. The team who successfully completed the assignment would get two thirds of the next enemy sector.

The new Dual Front assignment will have players taking control of a Keres safe room, which will be located in the middle of the Dual Front map. Players will have to hack a system that will give them information about Keres and how to stop them. After performing the hack, all of the doors will be closed and players who are in won't be able to escape or entering the room, unless they use breaching charges to destroy the walls.

Dual Front's operator pool will also be tweaked in Operation High Stakes. Here are the operators that will be removed and the operators that will join in their place:

Removed

Thermite

Doc

Montagne

IQ

Kaid

Amaru

Kali

Azami

Grim

Added

Castle

Tachanka

Bandit

Vigil

Clash

Oryx

Ace

Solis

Rauora

Denari

R6 ShieldGuard and anti-toxicity updates

During Operation High Stakes reveal, Ubisoft acknowledged the spike in cheating the game has suffered in the latest weeks. Without going into much detail, Ubisoft revealed that "major improvements" have been made in the game's live system, meaning "fewer distractions and smarter targeting."

Ubisoft also revealed that the team is working on the next iteration of MouseTrap, aimed at detecting recoil tampering. This is something that many players have been asking, especially now considering that there's crossplay between PC and Console.

Ubisoft also announced that they are adding an option for players to hide their nicknames. The only time the original name will be displayed will be at the end of the game, when the match has already concluded. This will allow players to report those under a made up nickname who didn't behave accordingly.

Finally, Ubisoft revealed that the team will introduce stronger voice chat protections in Operation High Stakes. This will affect the Reputation System and players who are toxic could get preventive muted.

Updated esports tab

Ubisoft introduced the esports tab in Year 10 Season 2 as part of Rainbow Six Siege X. Now, in Operation High Stakes, Ubisoft is making an improvement to the esports tab to display more complex information about the competition, including teams, upcoming matches, standings, and more. This is a great step to bring closer casual players and the competitive scene.

Siege Cup to be played every weekend

Starting from Operation High Stakes, players will be able to play the Siege Cup every weekend. Additionally, in Operation High Stakes, players will be able to inspect their squad stats so they can see where they can improve.

Operator balancing changes

Operation High Stakes will bring a bunch of operator balancing updates to Rainbow Six Siege X. Here are the most important ones:

Defenders lose access to magnifying scopes on automatic weapons

The biggest change in Operation High Stakes is arguably defenders losing access to magnifying scopes on automatic weapons. For instance, players won't be able to equip an ACOG on Doc and Rook's MP5. However, slug shotguns haven't been affected by this change.

Here are the operators affected by this change and the weapons affected:

Doc (MP5, P90)

Rook (MP5, P90)

Goyo (Vector)

Echo (MP5SD)

Frost (9mm C1)

Castle (UMP)

Tachanka (9×19VSN)

Reaper MK2 gets buffed and added to five operators

Rauora's Reaper MK2 has been buffed as Ubisoft improved the weapon's recoil. Additionally, Ubisoft have decided to add it to the loadout of five more operators, including Ying, Sledge, Oryx, Pulse, and Rook.

Blackbeard gets severely nerfed

Blackbeard will get nerfed in Operation High Stakes. The nerf can be divided into five parts, including:

Blackbeard can no longer break through a full health barricade while on rappel

ADS is now blocked and canceled when rappelling in through a window

The shield now folds completely when reloading

The Mk 17 will have a reduction in ammo capacity

The adaptable shield will have one less breach charge

Operation High Stakes Test Server to open on August 18

If you're excited to try out the new update, say no more. Ubisoft will open the door of the Operation High Stakes Test Server tomorrow, Monday, August 18!

