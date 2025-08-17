Rook gets C4 and Reaper MK2 but loses magnifying scope in Operation High Stakes

Operation High Stakes has finally been unveiled by Ubisoft and it's fair to say this upcoming season isn't just about creating but improving the features that already exist in Rainbow Six Siege X. So, although Year 10 Season 3 brings a new defender called Denari, the most important changes are the modernization of three maps as well as operator balancing updates.

One of the main characteristics of Operation High Stakes is Ubisoft distributing Rauora's Reaper MK2 to multiple operators, including defenders and attackers. In total, five operators will get it — one of them being Rook.

It's fair the French defender will be one of the most tweaked operators in Operation High Stakes. Although Rook is set to lose his magnifying scope for the MP5, he will also get the Reaper MK2 and a C4.

While it's exciting to see Rook having access to a C4, it's difficult to see how he could realistically use it in the game. After all, nobody is going to pick Rook just because he has a C4 when other operators like Pulse, Valkyrie, Mira, Mute, Warden, and Mozzie also have it. It's cool, but not very useful, especially when Rook has access to impact grenades, which can be used to create rotations very quickly.

Meanwhile, the Reaper MK2 automatically makes Rook a very aggressive operator, despite having lost his magnifying scope. This being said, the fact that he's a one-speed operator makes him very slow, so he's not a good option to roam — especially considering there are many other better roamers, like the newly presented Denari.

In conclusion, while it's cool to see Rook getting the Reaper MK2 and a C4, we don't expect people to use him a lot, given that there are many other operators with C4 that are more useful than him. In fact, it's fair to say the overall change is a nerf, as the magnifying scope for the MP5 was the main reason for players to bring him to the battlefield.

For more information about Ubisoft, Operation High Stakes, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.