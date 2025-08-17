Lesion to lose Super Shorty shotgun in Operation High Stakes

Ubisoft is bringing a big range of operator balancing tweaks that will slightly change Rainbow Six Siege X's meta with Operation High Stakes. Surely, one of the most welcomed changes will be distributing the Reaper MK2 to multiple attackers and defenders, including Oryx, Pulse, Ying, Sledge, and Rook.

However, operator balancing changes aren't just about adding, but also about removing. In Operation High Stakes, Ubisoft have decided to remove magnifying scopes from all defender automatic weapons. This change has already been heavily criticized, especially by those players who would play extremely aggressive while defending.

Although the Reaper MK2 and the removal of magnifying scopes from certain defenders have stolen the show, there are some other changes that you must know about. For instance, Lesion's tweak has gone a bit under the radar. If you're a Lesion main... look away!

As confirmed by Ubisoft in today's Operation High Stakes reveal, Lesion will lose his Super Shorty shotgun in the upcoming season of Rainbow Six Siege X. Lesion's only secondary option will be the Q-929 Handgun.

This is a big blow for Lesion mains as the Super Shorty allowed them to quickly create rotations between bomb sites. Additionally, although it's not the greatest shotgun in the game, it made Lesion a very strong operator in close-distance gun fights.

Despite losing his secondary shotgun, we don't expect Lesion's pick rate to fall drastically. After all, his primary weapon is one of the best in the defender pool, and his Gu Mines are an excellent trap as they are hard to spot and can be placed next to doorways, below windows, and default plant spots.

