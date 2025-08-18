Y10S3 Designer's Notes: Blackbeard nerf, magnifying scopes on defender automatic weapons removed, Reaper MK2 buff, and more!

One day after revealing Operation High Stakes, Ubisoft have released the Designer's Notes for Year 10 Season 3. Players can already try out the updates introduced in Operation High Stakes in the Test Server, which opened on August 18.

With Operation High Stakes bringing a lot of controversial changes, we encourage you to have a look at the Designer's Notes and send your feedback to Ubisoft.

Here's everything you need to know about the Y10S3 Designer's Notes:

Pick rates and win delta

Here's a look at the pick rates and win delta for Y10S2.3 from PC lobbies located in Platinum and above:

Attackers

Ash and Ace completely dominate the attacker pick rate standings with pick rates located between 45 and 50. The two next attackers are Dokkaebi and Buck, with a presence of around 30. Thermite, Blackbeard, Nomad, and Twitch follow, all of them having pick rates of above 20. However, considering Blackbeard's upcoming nerf, we expect him to fall a bit compared to the other attackers.

Defenders

Doc holds the highest pick rate of the game on defense, with a pick rate of almost 50. Between 25 and 30, we find Mute, Lesion, Bandit, Kaid, Azami, Goyo, Valkyrie, and Mira. Other operators that are worth of a shout are Castle, Fenrir, Kapkan, Vigil, Aruni, and Warden. The rest of defenders have a pick rate of below 15, Ubisoft's ideal pick rate.

Ban rate

Here's a look at the ban rate for attackers and defenders on PC lobbies located between Platinum and Champion:

Attackers

The attackers' ban rate chart clearly indicates that Ace is the most banned operator on attack with a ban rate of almost 70. He's followed by Blackbeard, Dokkaebi, Thermite, and Ram, with ban rates of 25, 19, 18, and 17, respectively.

Defenders

The defenders' ban rate chart clearly indicates that Mira is the most banned defender with a ban rate of 71. She's followed by Kaid, with a ban rate of 41. Fenrir, Valkyrie, Clash, Azami, Bandit, Doc, Kapkan, and Goyo complete the list, with ban rates between 14 and 4 points.

Operator Balancing

Ubisoft is using Operation High Stakes to balance a big range of operators, especially defenders. The changes include the removal of magnifying scopes from automatic defense weapons, the distribution of Rauora's Reaper MK2, and the removal of some secondary shotguns. Keep on reading to know about them all:

Blackbeard

Blackbeard will be nerfed in Operation High Stakes. Ubisoft has divided this nerf into five parts, including:

ADS Changes Blackbeard ADS recovery time set to 0.9s (was 0.5s). Blackbeard can't ADS while rappelling in a window.

Reload Changes Blackbeard's H.U.L.L. Shield completely folds while reloading.

Mobility Changes Blackbeard cannot breach-in from rappel through non-weakened barricades. H.U.L.L. Shield Breach Charges reduced to 3 (was 4).



Echo

Echo will lose his magnifying scopes in Operation High Stakes. However, Ubisoft will make him a two-speed operator.

Fenrir

Fenrir is one of the strongest defenders in Rainbow Six Siege X. His loadout is extremely versatile and his gadget is difficult to counter if properly used. While Ubisoft won't be tweaking his gadget, Fenrir will lose the Bailiff 410 in Operation High Stakes.

Lesion

Similarly to Fenrir, Lesion will suffer a loadout nerf as Ubisoft have decided to remove the Super Shorty shotgun from his loadout.

Oryx

Oryx will be given Rauora's Reaper MK2 and will be able to use it as a secondary weapon. With Doc losing his magnifying scopes, Oryx will become an aggressive threat that attackers will have to deal with in Operation High Stakes.

Pulse

Just like Oryx, Pulse will be given Rauora's Reaper MK2. We expect players to use his primary shotgun more often now, and use the Reaper MK2 as a secondary gun.

Rook

Rook will also be given Rauora's Reaper MK2. Ubisoft have also decided to give Rook a C4 in Operation High Stakes.

Sentry

Sentry will be given Kaid and Goyo's TCSG12. He will be one of the only defenders with access to a magnifying scope, as the change only affects automatic weapons; not slug shotguns.

Sledge

Sledge will be given Rauora's Reaper MK2. He will be close to his prime era when the attacker had access to the SMG-11.

Wamai

Wamai will be given the Super Shorty shotgun. This should make him a better pick, especially now after the changes made to Fenrir and Lesion's loadouts.

Ying

Ying will be given Rauora's Reaper MK2. She will be extremely aggressive on attack, as players will be able to combine her Candelas with an LMG and the Reaper MK2. Make sure to bring a Warden!

Gadget Balancing

Ubisoft have decided to reduce light reflections for better comfort on deployable shields. This is a very small change, but it's still a quality-of-life improvement.

Weapon balancing

Here are all of the weapon tweaks that Ubisoft is making in Operation High Stakes:

Removal of all magnified scopes from automatic weapons on defense

Ubisoft have removed all magnified scopes from automatic weapons on defense, a change that affects Doc, Rook, Castle, Frost, Tachanka, Goyo, and Echo. This change doesn't apply to slug shotguns, which means operators like Azami, Alibi, Maestro, Kaid, Vigil, Goyo, and Sentry will keep their magnifying scopes for their respective shotguns.

Ballistic Shield

Ubisoft have made a tweak to ballistic shields that will expose players when throwing a grenade. This will give operators a chance to deal some damage to shield users. This change applies to Montagne, Fuze, Blackbeard, and Blitz.

Changes to Blackbeard's MK17 CQB

As part of Blackbeard's nerf, Ubisoft have reduced the gun's magazine size (from 25 to 20) and the gun's maximum ammunition (from 226 to 221).

Reaper MK2 buff

Ubisoft have decided to buff the Reaper MK2. This is how the Reaper MK2 will be buffed:

First Shot: Reduced weapon initial kick.

Reduced weapon initial kick. Horizontal: Softened lateral recoil on first stages.

This change is affecting Oryx, Pulse, Rauora, Rook, Sledge, and Ying.

For more information about Ubisoft, Operation High Stakes, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.