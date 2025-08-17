Operation High Stakes Test Server to open on August 18

Ubisoft finally revealed Operation High Stakes, giving players a complete look at what's coming in the next season of Rainbow Six Siege X.

Logically, fans are extremely excited about Denari, Rainbow Six Siege X's new defender, which brings a brand-new concept to the game. To put it shortly, his gadget is a combination of Aruni and Kapkan's devices. Sounds cool, right? We encourage you to check our Denari guide for more information about the Swiss defender.

However, there's more that players must know about Operation High Stakes. The new season will also include a new slug shotgun, the Glaive-12, as well as modernized versions of Lair, Nighthaven Labs, and Consulate, an update to the esports tab, security and anti-toxicity updates, and operator balancing changes headed by the removal of magnifying scopes from automatic weapons.

Here's an easy and complete look at what's coming to Rainbow Six Siege X with Operation High Stakes:

But, with so much coming to Rainbow Six Siege X in the game's upcoming update, players are already looking forward to try out Operation High Stakes. So, when will the community have the chance to get their hands on the new season?

When is the Operation High Stakes Test Server being opened?

The Operation High Stakes Test Server will open on Monday, August 18, 2025. It will be then when players will have their chance to not just try out Operation High Stakes but also to provide Ubisoft with feedback.

Remember that sending feedback to Ubisoft about the new season is extremely important, especially if the feedback is about potential exploits or bugs. So, be vocal!

When will Operation High Stakes be released?

Operation High Stakes will be released to Rainbow Six Siege X on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. Ubisoft made this information official in today's Operation High Stakes reveal.

Operation High Stakes will be the third season of Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10 and the second season since the release of Rainbow Six Siege X. So, are you ready for a new chapter?

For more information about Ubisoft, Operation High Stakes, and Rainbow Six Siege X,