Historically, Rainbow Six Siege's most competitive game mode is Ranked. There, players can climb up the standings until reaching Champion: the highest rank in the game.

However, with the release of Operation Twin Shells, Ubisoft introduced a new competitive experience: the Siege Cup.

While the playlist is still in its Beta Phase, the Siege Cup may be the future of the game. In Operation Collision Point, Ubisoft brought it to Asia, Oceania, MENA, and reached Console players.

If you are a Rainbow Six Siege fan, you will surely want to know more about the Siege Cup, especially about the tournament's upcoming edition. Well, here's everything you need to know about it:

When is the next Siege Cup?

The next Siege Cup will be played on October 22, 2025. Ubisoft expects to keep the Siege Cup in the game for four consecutive weeks.

Shortly after the release of Operation Daybreak and Rainbow Six Siege X, Ubisoft launched Siege X's first-ever Siege Cup, which opened its doors on July 5, 2025.

Since then, after listening to the community, Ubisoft decided to make the Siege Cup a Saturday-only event. Before this change, the Siege Cup was only played on Friday evening and night. Now, the Siege Cup is played on Sundays.

With Ubisoft making the Siege Cup an event played on the weekend, more players have the time to join the playlist. This gives players who work or study a better chance at taking part in the game mode.

In Operation High Stakes' reveal, Ubisoft announced that the Siege Cup would become a weekly event after the release of Year 10 Season 3. However, for some reason yet to be revealed, that didn't happen and the game mode is still released every two or three weekends. Now, Ubisoft have already announced plans of making it a weekly competition, at least for the upcoming four weeks.

What is the Siege Cup?

The Siege Cup is a competitive Rainbow Six Siege game mode where players must register themselves in five-player squads to compete for prizes. In other words, SoloQing isn't allowed; which means the Siege Cup experience is intended to be the ultimate Rainbow Six Siege experience.

Introduced to the game in Operation Twin Shells, the first Siege Cup was played on October 9, 2024.

Players who participate in the Siege Cup are given Competitive Coins. These can be used to unlock Competitive Packs or Competitive Items. Each pack costs 5,000 Competitive Coins.

All in all, the Siege Cup is the perfect chance to play with and against people who actually want to play the game competitively. While in Ranked, you may be playing with people who don't communicate and play as lone wolves, the Siege Cup is built in a way so people must team up to succeed.

Siege Cup map pool

The map pool of the next Siege Cup will include Lair, Nighthaven Labs, Kafe, and Villa.

To make every Siege Cup feel different, Ubisoft constantly changes the Siege Cup map pool. So, don't expect the same maps to feature in two weeks time!

Siege Cup rewards

Each Siege Cup is divided into four tiers: S Tier, A Tier, B Tier, and C Tier. Depending on your squad's tier, you will be able to claim a different set of rewards.

Here's a look at all of the rewards that teams can claim for playing the Siege Cup:

S Tier

1st: 5,000 Competitive Coins

2nd: 4,500 Competitive Coins

3rd: 4,000 Competitive Coins

4th: 3,500 Competitive Coins

5th to 6th: 3,000 Competitive Coins

7th to 8th: 2,500 Competitive Coins

A Tier

1st: 4,500 Competitive Coins

2nd: 4,000 Competitive Coins

3rd: 3,500 Competitive Coins

4th: 3,000 Competitive Coins

5th to 6th: 2,500 Competitive Coins

7th to 8th: 2,000 Competitive Coins

B Tier

1st: 4,000 Competitive Coins

2nd: 3,500 Competitive Coins

3rd: 3,000 Competitive Coins

4th: 2,500 Competitive Coins

5th to 6th: 2,000 Competitive Coins

7th to 8th: 1,500 Competitive Coins

C Tier

1st: 3,500 Competitive Coins

2nd: 3,000 Competitive Coins

3rd: 2,500 Competitive Coins

4th: 2,000 Competitive Coins

5th to 6th: 1,500 Competitive Coins

7th to 8th: 1,000 Competitive Coins

