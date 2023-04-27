Ranked is the competitive game mode for Rainbow Six Siege. It has been open to players since Rainbow Six Siege's release in Dec. 2015. To play Ranked, you must first reach Level 50.

With the launch of Operation Solar Raid, Ubisoft introduced a new version called Ranked 2.0.

Ranked - How does it work?

Rainbow Six Siege's Ranked system is easy to understand.

All of the players on the server have similar ranks, which are based on their previous performances. If you are a Silver player, don't worry, you will not play against Diamonds.

Rainbow Six Siege's Ranked experience is based on the game's competitive scenario, hence why the only game mode available is Bomb. Other game modes like Secure Area or Protect the Hostage are excluded.

First, the ten players on the server must ban two maps out of a list of five. Each team can ban up to one map.

After the map ban phase, the players decide what operators to ban. Each team has two operator bans.

Following the conclusion of the ban stage, players can start the match.

A Ranked match in Rainbow Six Siege is divided into the following two phases:

Droning and Preparation Phase: 45 seconds

Action Phase: Up to 4 minutes

Rainbow Six Siege's Ranked matches are structured according to the following rules:

All matches are six rounds long. In the case of overtime, players will have to play three extra rounds.

Players can't overlap operators.

Defenders can choose what site to defend.

Defenders can't defend a site that has already been won.

Attackers are allowed to use Attacking Repick.

Players swap roles (attack - defense) after the conclusion of the third round.

Ranked - Differences from Quick Match

Rainbow Six Siege's Ranked game mode is different from Quick Match.

Although the length of the rounds is the same (3 minutes), Ranked matches are more extensive as they usually last for around 25 to 30 minutes.

While Ranked and Unranked follow the same game rules, Unranked doesn't have ELO.

Ranked - Ranks in Rainbow Six Siege

With the launch of Ranked 2.0, Rainbow Six Siege's Ranked is divided into seven ranks:

Copper: 0 - 1,599 MMR

Bronze: 1,600 - 2,099 MMR

Silver: 2,100 - 2,599 MMR

Gold: 2,600 - 3,100 MMR

Platinum: 3,200 - 4,099 MMR

Diamond: 4,100 - 4,999 MMR

Champions: 5,000 MMR and onwards

Each rank gives the players different rewards. You can unlock charms, unique operator card backgrounds, and even Alpha Packs!

Ranked - Maps

Rainbow Six Siege's map pool for Ranked is different from the Quick Match map pool. Since Operation Commanding Force, the following maps are included in Ranked:

Bank

Border

Chalet

Clubhouse

Coastline

Consulate

Emerald Plains

Kafe Dostoyevsky

Kanal

Nighthaven Labs

Oregon

Outback

Skyscraper

Stadium Bravo

Theme Park

Villa

Rainbow Six Siege keeps updating the Ranked map pool constantly, which means that the list may look different shortly.