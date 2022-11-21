Rainbow Six Siege announces Ranked 2.0 with an all-new "Emerald" rank

On the first day of the Jönköping Major, Rainbow Six Siege unveiled all the details about Year 7 Season 4, Operation Solar Raid.

Operation Solar Raid will introduce a new operator to the game, Solis, who will be part of the new Siege faction, called Ghosteyes. If that wasn't enough content, Rainbow Six Siege is releasing a new map, Nighthaven Labs, and many more features -- including a new Ranked experience, which has been named Ranked 2.0.

Keep on reading to find out more information about all the changes around Siege's Ranked games:

What is a Ranked match in Rainbow Six Siege?

In Rainbow Six Siege, Ranked is a competitive game mode where players face each other to get a rank that determines their skill.

Before the changes planned alongside the eventual release of Operation Solar Raid, players were categorized according to their MMR (Matchmaking Ranking):

Copper: 0 - 1,599 MMR

Bronze: 1,600 - 2,099 MMR

Silver: 2,100 - 2,599 MMR

Gold: 2,600 - 3,100 MMR

Platinum: 3,200 - 4,099 MMR

Diamond: 4,100 - 4,999 MMR

Champions: 5,000 MMR and onwards

With this system, players could only play with teammates with a maximum difference of 1,000 MMR points. Such a rule made it difficult for experienced players to play with newcomer friends, as the MMR gap was usually an impediment.

However, Operation Solar Raid will introduce a new system. This is how it looks:

Ranked in Operation Solar Raid

First, the most noticeable change is the introduction of a new rank, called Emerald. Alongside this change, Ubisoft has also decided that all ranks will be divided into five tiers.

According to Ubisoft's announcement, MMR will no longer decide the player's rank. Instead, Ranked Points will. Each tier is divided by 50 Ranked Points, and your place in the standings will be decided by how quickly you climb your way up through the different divisions.

Secondly, placement matches will disappear, as the player's skill rating won't be reset. On top of that, the 1,000 MMR points restriction for players in one squad has been canceled, meaning that players will be able to enjoy the game mode with friends, no matter the number of points they have.

On top of that, Rainbow Six Siege has changed the Ranked rewards for the next season.

Siege's Ranked Rewards and Charms

Before Operation Solar Raid, Ranked rewards in Rainbow Six Siege consisted of special charms. Each charm was given to the player according to the highest placement obtained during the whole season. This means that if a player reached Diamond but ended the season in Gold, the player would be awarded the Diamond charm.

With the launch of Operation Solar Raid, this is going to change. Players will be given different rewards, including packs and operator card backgrounds. It looks exciting!