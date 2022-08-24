Rainbow Six Siege releases new Map Ban Phase

Rainbow Six Siege has announced a small but pivotal change for Ranked players.

With the release of Operation Brutal Swarm, the Map Ban Phase will be tweaked. Teams will have to ban one map out of five options, and the system will randomly decide where to play among the three remaining maps.

Siege makes changes to the Map Ban Phase

With Operation Brutal Swarm, the Map Ban Phase is changed. The number of maps to pick from increases from three to five, but the number of bans will stay the same.

Ubisoft's idea behind this system is forcing players to play in different maps. Usually, with just three maps to pick from, players used the ALL chat to tell their opponents what map where they going to ban so they could get the most meta or simply the most known map of them all.

By doing that, maps like Kanal, Theme Park, Favela, Emerald Plains, Border, Outback, or Consulate were banned, forcing players to go to Club, Chalet, Kafe, Oregon, or Villa, the most known maps by now.

With the most recent maps always banned, players could never play Ranked there. Now, the system will be more randomized. Players won't have as much power to decide the map where to play while still having the power to decide.

Rainbow Six Siege's best map is possibly Clubhouse.

The players' experience in this map is usually good. It's a very well-known map, so players don't get lost. Also, as it's a map that players often see, it's very easy to learn.

It includes various aspects of the game, and a great number of hatches. There's a big number of soft surfaces, including walls, floors, and ceilings. On top of that, the way the map is played changes depending on the operator bans. Playing with no Thatcher is completely different to playing without Maverick or Hibana.

Clubhouse is the only map that has never been removed from the competitive map pool. It's a map that has suffered various reworks and tweaks, but it has always stayed as one of the greatest in Siege.