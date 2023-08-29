Rainbow Six Siege release Operation Heavy Mettle date, patch sizes revealed

Operation Heavy Mettle is around the corner! After a few days of uncertainty, Rainbow Six Siege has finally announced that Operation Heavy Mettle will be launched on August 29.

This means that Operation Heavy Mettle will arrive at Rainbow Six Siege... today!

Here's everything you need to know about Operation Heavy Mettle's arrival and the patch sizes.

Operation Heavy Mettle Release Date

Operation Heavy Mettle will be launched at Rainbow Six Siege on August 29.

This is the third season of Rainbow Six Siege's Year 8. It will include multiple new features to the game, like the following:

Ram

Ram is Rainbow Six Siege's new operator. Her gadget is the BU-GI Auto Breacher. She has access to Ash's R4C and Zofia's LMG-E. Moreover, she can also bring Jackal's ITA 12S and Hard Breaching Charges, which make her a versatile soft and hard breacher.

Changes to Quick Match and Unranked

Operation Heavy Mettle is introducing changes to Quick Match and Unranked, including new features like pre-made reinforcements, pre-made rotations, and a reduction of the Preparation and Action Phases.

Moreover, Rainbow Six Siege is changing Unranked. Now, the playlist is called Standard. The overtime rounds number has been reduced to one.

Player Commendation System

Rainbow Six Siege is introducing a Player Commendation System, which lets the players rate the behavior of their teammates and opponents during a match.

Ubisoft's idea behind the Player Commendation System is trying to make Rainbow Six Siege less toxic. Moreover, players will be able to earn Alpha Packs.

Weapon Roulette

Rainbow Six Siege is introducing Weapon Roulette, the game's new Arcade playlist. Weapon Roulette forces the players to adapt to every gun in the game. Every 45 seconds, the weapon and the attachments change. We encourage you to give it a try!

Operator Tweaks - Grim, Frost, Fuze, and Lesion

Multiple operators are going through tweaks in Operation Heavy Mettle. Here's a brief look at what's changing:

Operation Heavy Mettle Patch Size

Operation Heavy Mettle will arrive at Rainbow Six Siege later today. However, depending on the platform used to play Rainbow Six Siege, the patch size will be different. Here are the different patch sizes for Operation Heavy Mettle: