Rainbow Six Siege new season to be called Operation Dread Factor

Right now, all the eyes of the Rainbow Six Siege community are put on the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen, where 24 of the best teams in the world are competing to see who will lift the championship in Denmark.

However, although Operation Commanding Force is still well-alive, Ubisoft have already released a small tease about the next operation.

Rainbow Six Siege New Operation Name

Rainbow Six Siege's new season will be called Operation Dread Factor.

More information about Operation Dread Factor will be unveiled at the upcoming season presentation, which will take place on Monday, May. 14.

When is the next operation of Siege?

Right now, we don't know when Operation Dread Factor will be live.

However, considering all of the details regarding the upcoming season will be announced on May 14, we expect Operation Dread Factor to be released anytime during the final week of the month.

What's new in Operation Dread Factor?

On Apr. 20, Rainbow Six Siege released a blog post giving out information about the state of the Year 8 Roadmap.

Operation Dread Factor is expected to be based on Sweden. It will include the following game modes and tweaks:

New Battle Pass

New Event

New Target Modes in Shooting Range

Permanent Arcade Playlist

New Map Rework on Consulate

New Observation Blocker Gadget

Player Protection Updates

Player Comfort and Onboarding Updates

Console Improvements

Ubisoft also teased a potential buff for Grim, which is expected to come with the release of Operation Dread Factor. Meanwhile, Frost's nerf announced at the Six Invitational 2023 has been pushed back to Year 8 Season 3.