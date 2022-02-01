Rainbow Six Siege map guide: Consulate

Banner Image: Ubisoft

Consulate is located in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. The map was included in the initial release of the game, alongside Bank, Chalet, Clubhouse, Hereford Base, House, Kafe Dostoyevsky, Kanal, and Presidential Plane.

Following the Mexico Major, Consulate dropped from the map pool used in professional Siege tournaments. The reworked version of Bank was introduced in its place.

Consulate - map structure

Consulate is famous for its windows — the building is full of them. The value of Claymores and operators such as Nomad in the attacking team is priceless since defenders usually go for runouts or jumpouts to surprise their opponents. Having so many windows also opens the possibility of spawn peeking, with Consulate having many incredible angles to upset the attackers.

This is a big map with a basement, a low level, and a first floor. There are also three stairs that connect these levels in the building, which helps a lot at roaming.

Consulate's destructibility levels are also really high — many of the walls, floors, and ceilings are destructible. Operators like Sledge or Buck are always needed, especially when attacking Cafe/Garage.

Images: Ubisoft

Consulate sites

The sites that can be found in Consulate are the following ones:

Bomb

Consul Office/Meeting Room

Garage/Cafe

Lobby/Press Room

Tellers/Archives

Hostage

Administration Office

Archives

Consul Office

Tellers

Secure Area

Administration Office

Archives

Garage

Visa Office

Containment Event in R6 Siege

Consulate was also seen in a time-limited event in Rainbow Six Siege, as it was the first time we saw the REACT Team in action. Now, the aliens can be found in Rainbow Six Extraction, although the game doesn't include Consulate's version.

Historical Rainbow Six Siege matches played on Consulate

Consulate has seen various exciting games, and we have chosen three.

Mexico Major Semi-Finals - Team Empire 2-1 Team BDS

BDS had a great beginning to the series as the French defeated Empire by 7-5 on Kafe. Then, the Russians hit back with a 7-5 victory on Coastline. The third map, Consulate, would decide the game — and Empire won it by 8-7.

Six Invitational 2021 Upper Quarter-Finals - NiP 2-1 Team BDS

Ninjas in Pyjamas run to its first Six Invitational could have been different if the income of this map had been different. The Brazilians won by 8-7 against Team BDS to win the series, stay in the Upper-Bracket Final, and get that map advantage in the Gran Final that would eventually be pivotal in NiP's victory.

Pro League Season 7 Grand Final - Team Liquid 2-1 PENTA

Before 2021's Brazilian dynasty, Team Liquid was the only LATAM team with a Siege international silverware in its pocket. Liquid's first international success was achieved after winning against PENTA in the Atlantic City Finals, winning Consulate by 5-1.