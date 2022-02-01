Rainbow Six Siege map guide: Kafe Dostoyevsky

Banner image: Ubisoft

Kafe is a Rainbow Six Siege map located in Moscow, Russia. It was included in the initial map pool for the game, alongside Bank, Chalet, Consulate, Clubhouse, Hereford Base, House, Kanal, Oregon, and Presidential Plane.

It is one of the most-played maps in the game, with the initial version of it getting a rework in June 2019. Following its rework, Kafe was included again in the professional map-pool of the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene.

Kafe - map structure

Kafe Dostoyevsky is a huge map. The Kitchen bombsite is located in the basement area, which can be used by defenders to move freely around the map. Three different stairs — known as red, white, and main —connect the basement with the ground floor, although only both red and white also connect to the second floor.

The roof is frequently used by attackers to get in the building by the skylight, or by destroying one of the two hatches located there.

Due to the map’s dimensions, defenders can use that in their favor to hide. Kafe is also known for its soft destructibility, which offers attackers the chance to play vertically. Operators like Valkyrie and Mozzie are also used frequently, as the map's destructibility gives them the chance to pre-place C4’s or to provide their teammates with game-changing information.

Images: Ubisoft

Kafe sites

The Sites that can be found in Kafe Dostoyevsky are the following ones:

Bomb

Kitchen Service / Kitchen Cooking

Reading Room / Fireplace Hall

Fireplace Hall / Mining Room

Cocktail Lounge

Hostage

Kitchen Service

Reading Room

Train Museum

Freezer

Secure Area

Kitchen Cooking

Reading Room

Train Museum

Cigar Lounge

Important Rainbow Six Siege matches played on Kafe

FaZe Clan 3-2 Ninjas in Pyjamas

With both squads being tied up at two, Kafe Dostoyevsky was the decider. FaZe Clan would eventually win the map by 7-3.

Team Empire 2-0 Spacestation Gaming

Russian map, Russian victory. Team Empire defeated SSG in the usual defender-sided map following five successful attacks. Although the Americans stopped the Russians for a while, the European victory was inevitable.

Team Liquid 3-2 FaZe Clan

The Brasileirão 2019 edition saw one of the most intense games in Siege’s history, as Team Liquid defeated FaZe Clan 3-2. It all came down to Kafe, where Liquid would defeat its opponents by 8-6. Paulo “psk1” Augusto was Liquid’s hero, as the Brazilian clutched the last round of the match.