Rainbow Six Siege new operation to be called Operation Commanding Force

Today, the Six Invitational 2023 kicked off in Montreal, Canada. With it, some of the best Rainbow Six Siege teams faced off in the first set of matches of the group stage. By Saturday, four teams will be sent home from the biggest Siege competition of the year.

While the Six Invitational 2023 focuses on the community and the competition, the game itself is always in the spotlight. Earlier today, Rainbow Six Siege released some information about the upcoming operation, the first one of Year 8.

Operation Commanding Force

Rainbow Six Siege's new operation will be called Operation Commanding Force.

As of now, Rainbow Six Siege's only information about the upcoming operation is its name. Sadly, we don't have any other update about the beginning of Year 8.

However, it's easy to speculate about the future with the video tweeted by Rainbow Six Siege's Twitter account. In it, you can see a drone with some kind of attacking device on it. Could this be used to shoot defensive tools, just like Twitch's special drones? Are we talking of a bulletproof drone with the ability to stick to walls?

More information about Operation Commanding Force, esports competitions, and the future of Rainbow Six Siege will be released on Feb. 18, the penultimate day of action of the Six Invitational 2023.

What's the current season of Rainbow Six Siege?

Rainbow Six Siege is now on Y7S4 Operation Solar Raid.

Operation Solar Raid saw the introduction of Solis to Rainbow Six Siege. Solis is a Colombian defender that can use her special gadget to spot attacking devices. With it, Solis can give information to her teammates, or even use it to stop the attackers from planting the defuser.

On top of that, Rainbow Six Siege's most recent map, Nighthaven Labs, arrived at Rainbow Six Siege with Operation Solar Raid.

