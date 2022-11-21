Rainbow Six Siege Y7S4 Operation Solar Raid official release and Test Server dates revealed

Today, during the Jönköping Major, Rainbow Six Siege finally revealed the date for the upcoming season, Year 7 Season 4 Operation Solar Raid.

Operation Solar Raid will be the fourth season of Rainbow Six Siege's Year 7, and will welcome Solis to the game. Alongside the Colombian operator, a new map, Nighthaven Labs, and many more features will be introduced to Rainbow Six Siege.

However, the question is: when will Operation Solar Raid be launched?

Here you will find all the information about when Operation Solar Raid will come out, including information about Rainbow Six Siege's Test Server.

When is Operation Solar Raid being launched?

Operation Solar Raid will come out on Dec. 6.

As we previously mentioned, Operation Solar Raid will be the fourth season of Year 7. The developers have labeled it as a game changer, including tweaks to game modes, operators, and many more.

When is the Operation Solar Raid Test Server coming out?

The Operation Solar Raid Test Server will open today itself, on Nov. 21.

In the Test Server, players will be able to try out the upcoming changes, including the new operator, Solis, the new map, Nighthaven Labs, and all of the new features introduced with Operation Solar Raid.

Remember that this is one of the most important moments of the season, as the feedback from the community collected by Ubisoft will determine which changes hit the live version of Rainbow Six Siege. If you find a bug or a problem while playing the Test Server, or you simply think one of the features isn't ready or it's broken, be sure to send your feedback to Ubisoft.

Keep in mind that the Test Server is only open for PC players. Sadly, console players have no access to the Test Server.