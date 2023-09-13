What limited-time events are in Rainbow Six Siege?

Banner image: Ubisoft

When playing Rainbow Six Siege, players can join four different game modes, including Casual, Ranked, Unranked, and Terrorist Hunt. However, from time to time, Siege surprises us and adds an extra game mode, usually around a specific topic or date — April Fools, Halloween, Christmas, or even TV shows.

From December 14 to January 4, players will be able to play in the new limited-time event Snow Brawl LTM. This is the most recent limited-time event of a large list of curious game modes that have hit the live version of the game in the past. Let’s have a look at all of them!

Outbreak

From March 6 to April 3 (2018)

This game mode is remembered as one of the best events in the game. It was the inspiration for the upcoming Siege title Rainbow Six Extraction, and included some of the most unique fights Siege has ever seen.

It is also one of the community’s favorite because of the gun skins, headgears, uniforms, and charms included in the limited-time event, which can’t be purchased anymore.

Mad House

From October 25 to October 31 (2018)

Although Doktor Curse is possibly a fan favorite, the truth is that there was a precedent before it. Mad House, an event played in the pre-reworked House, hit the live version in 2018.

Despite not being amazing, the community was delighted with the skins included in the event, now considered to be some of the best ever released.

Road to Six Invitational

January 25 to February 18 (2019)

This event opened its doors every weekend between the dates previously stated and was kindly welcomed by the community. The mode followed the Bomb game mode in Casual maps.

Golden Gun

Introduced on March 19 and playable until March 23 (2019)

This game mode is slightly different from the rest — it's the only game mode that has hit the live version four times! In fact, looking at the dates this game mode has been available, it comes back every six months — and stays in the game for four days.

In Golden Gun, a player's only weapon is a one bullet Deagle! So in order to survive to this game mode, you must have great accuracy!

Rainbow Six is Magic

From April 1 to April 8 (2019)

If you like bright colors, this is your event. This limited-time game mode included some of the most hilarious skins, including Tachanka’s pink outfit. The cutest operators fought in a hostage event, which was back for a brief period of time earlier this year.

Showdown

From July 5 to July 16 (2019)

Ever considered the BOSG. 12.2 to be useless? Well, it wasn't here. Operators could only run Vigil’s and Dokkaebi’s weapons, alongside the LFP586, the GIGN’s revolver. There was no drone phase, and with the map being extremely small, the game mode offered nothing but madness.

Doktor Curse

From October 23 to November 6 (2019)

This is one of the best game modes that Rainbow Six Siege has ever seen. The community loved this event, and that is why it was back for a brief period of time to celebrate 2021’s Halloween.

With the attackers only available to kill with Halloween-themed sledgehammers, the defenders had to escape from them using their abilities — plus a special one that turned the defender invisible and faster.

Money Heist Event

From November 20 to November 25 (2019)

This game mode inspired by the Money Heist series was played in Bank, and included two bundles for Hibana and Vigil. These can still be purchased in the in-game store. Although the mode was fun, the truth is that it was not so unique if compared to other future events, as it was just a special hostage event.

Road to S.I. 2020

Every Thursday to Sunday, from January 15 to February 16 (2020)

Players followed the Unranked Bomb settings and could only play in Stadium, the Six Invitational map. However, users were allowed to use every operator in the game, even those that were not unlocked.

It also included a 35-tier Battle Pass, which was the very first BP seen in Rainbow Six Siege.

Grand Larceny Event

From May 5 to May 19 (2020)

Do you like shotguns? Well, this was your game mode, as operators could only use them! Defenders had to protect three strong boxes in a map where almost every surface was breakable, which meant that strong boxes could fall from the top floor of the building to the basement if defenders (or attackers) wanted so.

Attrition

From July 9 to July 13 (2020)

This game mode included only three maps, Clubhouse, Consulate, and Coastline. It followed the usual rules. Kind of. The operators used in the team that won the round would remain locked to them for the following rounds, so players had to pick wisely!

From August 4 to August 17 (2020)

A secure area mode where defenders could teleport using deployable cameras. Sounds about right? Well if you think that sounds typical, get ready: Attackers could use up to 99 drones to teleport themselves across the map! However, if defenders destroyed your drone while droning, you would appear in the respawn zone.

Read more: Rainbow Six Siege MUTE Protocol Event launches new skins

This game mode was played in Tower, one of the most hated maps of all time. However, this limited-time event made many of us fall in love with it!

Sugar Fright Event

October 27 to November 10 (2020)

Most of the community expected Doktor Curse to make its way back to the game, but instead, Ubisoft surprised everyone with the creation of a brand new game mode. The Sugar Fright Event was a Halloween 2020 special event including infinite respawn. That’s what happens when you have too much candy, kids!

Legacy

From December 17 to January 5 (2020-2021)

The game mode included three pre-reworked maps: Hereford Base, Presidential Plane, and House. Operators also received little tweaks to the gadgets and weapons used in the live version of the game, as their weapons were changed to the ones they had back in December 2015 — excluding Tachanka and Recruit.

Road to S.I 2021 event

From January 21, every weekend until the Six Invitational (2021)

This event was launched earlier this year and it was played in the map known as Stadium, a map known to be the practice field of the Siege operators.

Apocalypse

From May 4 to May 18 (2021)

The community's opinion's on the old Outback are far from being positives. However, the action in Apocalypse moved to the Australian map. There, in the Eden Motel, defenders had to protect a canister that contained a special plant, a "source of fuel."

This could be compared to a special version of the hostage list, but instead of a person, the canister was the thing that defenders had to protect — and attackers had to secure.

From July 15 to July 19 (2021)

A game mode where operators can only kill each other by shooting their opponents straight to the head? That's exactly what Headshot was. With every operator covered in special metal-uniforms, players could only hit their opponent's heads. So, again, great accuracy was needed!

August 3 to August 24 (2021)

Another fan favorite, despite some issues during the first years that allowed some sites to be destroyed from outside the building. However, after solving that, the game mode turned out to be one of the most original events ever released.

Siege attackers had to fight against lookalike zombie defenders who were incredibly fast and could use an ability similar to the one used by Oryx to stumble their opponents. If that wasn’t enough, they could stay outside the building for 10 seconds before dying. On top of that, they had a 650 HP health bar. Luckily for the attackers, they didn’t carry any guns on them (only barbed wire).

Snow Brawl Event

From December 14 to January 4 (2021-2022)

The Snow Brawl event is a new limited-time game mode that will open its doors tomorrow, so get ready to defeat your opponents with… snowballs!

New skins, uniforms, headgears, and more will be waiting for you from tomorrow, December 14 to January 4.

The Rengoku Event was a game mode first released in 2022. From Jun. to Jul. 2023, the game mode made a quick return.

In Rengoku, players face in a Team Deathmatch game where the first team to score 300 points wins. While players can only use shotguns, every operator also have two types of Kunais which can be used to kill the opponents.

Will these modes ever be back?

These are limited-time events, so they will most likely never be permanently available. However, some of these made their way back to the game due to the fans loving some of these game modes. So, the best answer to this question is a doubtful maybe.

Just see it as another reason to spend time in these game modes. Take a break from the regular modes and have fun in the limited-time events! The fun is out there!