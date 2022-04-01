Banner image: Rainbow Six Siege Twitter

Time-limited event Headshot is back in Rainbow Six Siege! The rules on the battlefield have changed now, as only headshots count — which means that bullets will deliver zero damage unless they hit the operators' heads.

Eventually, these kinds of time-limited events will be a more regular thing in Siege, as Ubisoft's objective is to have an extra game mode that rotates time-limited events on a weekly basis.

But that's not happening as of yet. Meanwhile, you have five days to try out the Headshot event!

Read more: Live updates for Emerald Plain in Rainbow Six Siege

What is Headshot mode in R6 Siege?

Headshot is a time-limited event in Rainbow Six Siege where players can only kill their opposition by shooting their heads. It forces users to improve their aim since body shots aren't allowed in this game mode.

The game mode feels incredibly dynamic since there is no preparation phase. Rounds last for three minutes, and the only mode is Secure Area — both Bomb and Hostage are put aside. Also, operators' habilities are turned off. While defenders can only deploy barbed wire and bulletproof cameras, attackers can only bring deployable charges, stun grenades, and just one drone.

Also, Headshot only includes four maps — Bank, Clubhouse, Outback, and Coastline.

What operators can I use in Headshot?

Headshot's operator list isn't large at all, as some operators haven't been invited to the party. However, players can use any operator, no matter if they unlocked it before. This gives users the chance to try out new operators, despite not being able to use their unique abilities.

The operators that can be used in Headshot are the following:

Headshot - Attackers

The attackers used in Headshot are:

Sledge

Thermite

Buck

Jackal

Ying

Zofia

Lion

Finka

Nomad

Amaru

Ace

Zero

Flores

Headshot - Defenders

These are the defenders that can be used in Headshot:

Castle

Wamai

Mute

Smoke

Kapkan

Aruni

Jager

Mozzie

Valkyrie

Frost

Lesion

Oryx

Warden

Choosing a good operator is important. It is difficult to say who is better, just chose who you feel like using. Also, don't bring shotguns to this game mode! Let's say they aren't very useful at getting long and mid-range headshots.

So, if you are tired of playing the same Siege game modes, we highly encourage you to give this a try!