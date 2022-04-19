Live updates for Emerald Plains in Rainbow Six Siege

For the first time in three years, Rainbow Six Siege players got a new map: Emerald Plains. It came to Test Servers on March 22 and has been getting pretty positive reviews from the Rainbow Six community.

A new map is a big deal in Rainbow Six Siege, so we are going to make sure you get all the information you need to stay up to date about Emerald Plain's release date, strategy, and lore.

When is Emerald Plains coming to Rainbow Six Siege?

Emerald Plains was launched on April 19 along with the Y7S1.2 patch. While it has been celebrated on the Test Server, there is already controversy brewing. Emerald Plains is already in the ranked map pool, which has been seen as unfair to some competitive Rainbow Six Siege players.

What is Emerald Plains lore in Rainbow Six Siege?

Not much is known about the background of the location thus far, although we know it's set in Ireland at a fancy country club. There is a manicured garden on the outside of the building. Within, players can explore a bar, lounge, CEO office, and other stuffy, rich-people rooms.

What are the callouts in Emerald Plains?

Like all Rainbow Six maps, Emerald Plains' intricate rooms are not just for looks. There are important locations to keep in mind if you want to master playing on this new map. Here are the important callouts on Emeralds Plain.

Pantry

Kitchen

Dining

Memorial

Red/Orange Stairs

Clock Hall

Painting

Ceramic

Archive

Bar Stock

Bar

Lounge

Pool

Toilets

Fireplace

Fountain

Back Entrance

Fountain Stairs

Library

Hunting Hall

Music Hall

Green Stairs

Mud Room

Lobby

What are the bomb sites in Emerald Plains?

There are four bomb sites in Emerald Plains. These are the bomb sites on the new map:

CEO Office/Administration

Kitchen/Dining

Gallery/Meeting

Bar/Lounge

What is the best strategy for Emerald Plains?

Rainbow Six Siege's newest map is a bit complex. Emerald Plain's interior is great for bunker setups and there are many sites that create funnels, making it a great map for defenders.

If you're attacking, ban Kaid from the opposing team to avoid reinforcement walls that will only make it tougher. Bring two hard breachers with you, like Ace and Hibana. With so many hallways and small doors, a great strategy for any attacker would be to bait defenders into going on low-percentage flanks.

Like Theme Park, this is a map where attackers should be very patient.

Defenders, on the other hand, should create "bunkers" in the large rooms. Consider giving one operator a shotgun. Bring along Azami to take away angles and deter hard breaching. Use Vigil to hide drones and stall attackers even more.

You want to make attackers uncomfortable, not go hard for kills.

Check out our full Emerald Plain strategy guide here.

What operators are best for Emerald Plains?

There are certain operators that excel on Emerald Plain based on the strategies that help teams get ahead. Here are the operators to keep in mind when forming a squad for the country club.