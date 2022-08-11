Skip navigation (Press enter)
News ticker
team a logo FAZE 3:1 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FLCN 0:2 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FW7M 0:2 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FAZE 2:1 FLCN team b logo·team a logo WC 0:2 SCRT team b logo·

Rainbow Six Siege MUTE Protocol Event launches new skins

The new version of MUTE Protocol is here!

feature image
David Via

Banner image: Ubisoft

Rainbow Six Siege surprised us with a new version of MUTE Protocol, a time-limited event that was first released in Aug. 2020. Two years later, the famous game mode is back with new cosmetics.

Read more: Rainbow Six Siege announces new version of MUTE Protocol

MUTE Protocol exclusive cosmetics

Rainbow Six Siege has released special MUTE Protocol cosmetics for 17 different operators in the game, including Azami, Blitz, Caveira, Iana, IQ, Jackal, Jäger, Kapkan, Lion, Mira, Mozzie, Mute, Nokk, Oryx, Tachanka, Vigil, Ying.

Alongside these operator bundles, Rainbow Six Siege has also released two universal bundles called Mechanical Hue Bundle and Merging Process Bundle.

Individual operator bundles include the following cosmetics:

You can have a look at all of them down below:

Azami Infiltrator Bundle

body image

Blitz Bodyguard Bundle

body image

Caveira Base Unit Bundle

body image

Iana Noblesse Bundle

body image

IQ Work Drone Bundle

body image

Jackal Android Bundle

body image

Jäger Scavenger Bundle

body image

Kapkan Android Bundle

body image

Lion Android Bundle

body image

Mira Android Bundle

body image

Mozzie Roadster Bundle

body image

Mute Android Bundle

body image

Nokk Enforcer Bundle

body image

Oryx Android Bundle

body image

Tachanka Muscle Bundle

body image

Vigil Android Bundle

body image

Ying Android Bundle

body image

Mechanical Hue Bundle

body image

Merging Process Bundle

body image

How much do MUTE Protocol bundles cost?

All MUTE Protocol bundles can only be purchased with R6 Credits, which means you must pay real money to get them. As of now, you need 1,680 R6 Credits to unlock each bundle.

You can easily find the bundles by going to the game's shop.

How can I get MUTE Protocol packs for free?

body image

You can get MUTE Protocol cosmetics by playing the game mode and completing the weekly objectives. You must play 10 games to get a free MUTE Protocol pack, an objective that will be opened every week of the event.

Furthermore, Rainbow Six Siege awards all players with a free MUTE Protocol pack. If you are lucky enough, you'll get a cosmetic you like!

body image

You can always buy MUTE Protocol packs with R6 Credits or Renown. The prices are listed as follows:

  • 1 Pack: 300 R6 Credits or 12,500 Renown
  • 4 Packs: 1,200 R6 Credits or 50,000 Renown
  • 8 Packs: 2,400 R6 Credits or 100,000 Renown
  • 16 Packs: 4,800 R6 Credits or 200,000 Renown
  • 73 Packs: 21,900 R6 Credits or 912,500 Renown
#News#Newcomer#Siege