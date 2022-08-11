Rainbow Six Siege MUTE Protocol Event launches new skins

Banner image: Ubisoft

Rainbow Six Siege surprised us with a new version of MUTE Protocol, a time-limited event that was first released in Aug. 2020. Two years later, the famous game mode is back with new cosmetics.

MUTE Protocol exclusive cosmetics

Rainbow Six Siege has released special MUTE Protocol cosmetics for 17 different operators in the game, including Azami, Blitz, Caveira, Iana, IQ, Jackal, Jäger, Kapkan, Lion, Mira, Mozzie, Mute, Nokk, Oryx, Tachanka, Vigil, Ying.

Alongside these operator bundles, Rainbow Six Siege has also released two universal bundles called Mechanical Hue Bundle and Merging Process Bundle.

Individual operator bundles include the following cosmetics:

Weapon skins

Headgear skin

Special uniform

Special Operator Card Background

You can have a look at all of them down below:

Azami Infiltrator Bundle

Blitz Bodyguard Bundle

Caveira Base Unit Bundle

Iana Noblesse Bundle

IQ Work Drone Bundle

Jackal Android Bundle

Jäger Scavenger Bundle

Kapkan Android Bundle

Lion Android Bundle

Mira Android Bundle

Mozzie Roadster Bundle

Mute Android Bundle

Nokk Enforcer Bundle

Oryx Android Bundle

Tachanka Muscle Bundle

Vigil Android Bundle

Ying Android Bundle

Mechanical Hue Bundle

Merging Process Bundle

How much do MUTE Protocol bundles cost?

All MUTE Protocol bundles can only be purchased with R6 Credits, which means you must pay real money to get them. As of now, you need 1,680 R6 Credits to unlock each bundle.

You can easily find the bundles by going to the game's shop.

How can I get MUTE Protocol packs for free?

You can get MUTE Protocol cosmetics by playing the game mode and completing the weekly objectives. You must play 10 games to get a free MUTE Protocol pack, an objective that will be opened every week of the event.

Furthermore, Rainbow Six Siege awards all players with a free MUTE Protocol pack. If you are lucky enough, you'll get a cosmetic you like!

You can always buy MUTE Protocol packs with R6 Credits or Renown. The prices are listed as follows: