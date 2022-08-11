Rainbow Six Siege MUTE Protocol Event launches new skins

Banner image: Ubisoft
Rainbow Six Siege surprised us with a new version of MUTE Protocol, a time-limited event that was first released in Aug. 2020. Two years later, the famous game mode is back with new cosmetics.
MUTE Protocol exclusive cosmetics
Rainbow Six Siege has released special MUTE Protocol cosmetics for 17 different operators in the game, including Azami, Blitz, Caveira, Iana, IQ, Jackal, Jäger, Kapkan, Lion, Mira, Mozzie, Mute, Nokk, Oryx, Tachanka, Vigil, Ying.
Alongside these operator bundles, Rainbow Six Siege has also released two universal bundles called Mechanical Hue Bundle and Merging Process Bundle.
Individual operator bundles include the following cosmetics:
- Weapon skins
- Headgear skin
- Special uniform
- Special Operator Card Background
You can have a look at all of them down below:
Azami Infiltrator Bundle
Blitz Bodyguard Bundle
Caveira Base Unit Bundle
Iana Noblesse Bundle
IQ Work Drone Bundle
Jackal Android Bundle
Jäger Scavenger Bundle
Kapkan Android Bundle
Lion Android Bundle
Mira Android Bundle
Mozzie Roadster Bundle
Mute Android Bundle
Nokk Enforcer Bundle
Oryx Android Bundle
Tachanka Muscle Bundle
Vigil Android Bundle
Ying Android Bundle
Mechanical Hue Bundle
Merging Process Bundle
How much do MUTE Protocol bundles cost?
All MUTE Protocol bundles can only be purchased with R6 Credits, which means you must pay real money to get them. As of now, you need 1,680 R6 Credits to unlock each bundle.
You can easily find the bundles by going to the game's shop.
How can I get MUTE Protocol packs for free?
You can get MUTE Protocol cosmetics by playing the game mode and completing the weekly objectives. You must play 10 games to get a free MUTE Protocol pack, an objective that will be opened every week of the event.
Furthermore, Rainbow Six Siege awards all players with a free MUTE Protocol pack. If you are lucky enough, you'll get a cosmetic you like!
You can always buy MUTE Protocol packs with R6 Credits or Renown. The prices are listed as follows:
- 1 Pack: 300 R6 Credits or 12,500 Renown
- 4 Packs: 1,200 R6 Credits or 50,000 Renown
- 8 Packs: 2,400 R6 Credits or 100,000 Renown
- 16 Packs: 4,800 R6 Credits or 200,000 Renown
- 73 Packs: 21,900 R6 Credits or 912,500 Renown