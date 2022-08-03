Rainbow Six Siege releases new MUTE Protocol Mechanical Hue Bundle

After a two-year hiatus, the M.U.T.E. Protocol is back! This time, players must upgrade their weapon loadout and get the golden hammer to destroy the objective, called Brain Case.

This limited-time game mode is fun, ecstatic, and challenging. To celebrate M.U.T.E. Protocol, Rainbow Six Siege has launched two new universal skins -- with the Mechanical Hue Bundle being the first one.

Mechanical Hue Bundle

Bundle Description: Put a dash of color in your loadout with the Particle Robotics weapon skin, applicable to all current weapons, and the Retro Toy Bot charm as well as the exclusive MUTE Protocol Operator Card Background. Unlockable for a limited time.

In Aug. 2020, for the first release of M.U.T.E. Protocol, Rainbow Six Siege dropped this same universal skin. If you didn't get it back then, this is your chance!

This universal skin is called Particle Robotics, which combines blue, yellow, and red shades to create a futuristic cosmetic. To get the skin, you must purchase the whole bundle, which also includes a charm and an exclusive and also universal Operator Card Background.

This is not the only universal skin you can get this season. The official seasonal skin for Operation Vector Glare will be in Rainbow Six Siege's shop until the end of the current operation. On top of that, there's another universal skin to celebrate summer, called Sweets Bundle.

Also, alongside the Mechanical Hue Bundle, Rainbow Six Siege has released the Merging Process Bundle.

Both the Mechanical Hue Bundle and the Merging Process Bundle will be in the game's store until Aug. 23, the last day of M.U.T.E. Protocol.

Is M.U.T.E. Protocol fun?

M.U.T.E. Protocol is a time-limited event, which means it's going to stay in the game for just a few weeks.

So far, players seem to enjoy this game mode. It's the first of its kind in Rainbow Six Siege. It's challenging, as each kill will upgrade your set and each death will downgrade it. Tower's adaptation is also great, and the colors are appealing. Also, the fact that respawning is enabled, means players are always on the battlefield.

Personally, this is the first time a time-limited event has intrigued me so much. It really is worth a try.