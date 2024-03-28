Containment Collection is back to Rainbow Six Siege!

Banner image: Ubisoft

Earlier this week, Rainbow Six Siege re-released the Containment Collection to the game. The Containment Collection first dropped in Rainbow Six Siege in Aug. 2021 as the game's way to promote the launch of Rainbow Six Extraction.

Alongside the collection, Rainbow Six Siege also dropped a time-limited game mode called Containment 2, as they added new operators and bundles to it.

To celebrate the return of Containment, Rainbow Six Siege has decided to re-include the REACT items in the game's store for a limited time.

Containment Collection

Here are all the bundles included in the Containment Collection, which will be in the game until Apr. 17.

All of the operator bundles include unique cosmetics such as weapon skins and operator card backgrounds. If you want to update your looks in Rainbow Six Siege, this might be the time to do so!

Ace Pathology Bundle

Amaru Salutary Bundle

Aruni Ravage Bundle

Blackbeard Crisis Bundle

IQ Neutralizer Bundle

Jäger Metastasis Bundle

Kaid Overpowered Bundle

Mira Mutagenesis Bundle

Warden Agony Bundle

Zero Counterplan Bundle

If you don't like any of the bundles from the Containment Collection, you should check out Doktor's Curse's exclusive bundles.

How to get Containment Packs?

With Rainbow Six Siege releasing the Containment Collection back into the game for a limited time, all players have been given a Containment Pack for free.

However, players have the option to get more packs. To get more packs, players must go to the Packs section, which can be easily found on the "Home" page of the game.

By owning the Premium Battle Pass, players get a 10 percent discount on any bundle in the game. If that's your case, you will be able to buy packs for 11,250 Renown or 270 R6 Credits. If not, these will be slightly more expensive, as the price will go up to 300 R6 Credits.