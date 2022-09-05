Invictus Gaming drops roster, exits Rainbow Six Siege

Invictus Gaming today announced their departure from Rainbow Six Siege entirely and released it team with immediate effect, one week ahead of the start of Stage 3.

This follows Invictus coach Ellis "GiG" Hindle being allowed to "explore other options before or after Stage 3" and the departures of star player Matin "SpeakEasy" Yunos and hotshot rookie Jack "Jigsaw" Gillies.

It also comes just days after Chiefs ESC left the scene as well and their team disbanded.

Chinese organization Invictus had joined the scene in Stage 2 of the 2021 season with the signing of the former Giants Gaming roster. Their team qualified for the Mexico Major and the Sweden Major, but failed to make an impact at either event.

The organization embarked on an ambitious "super-team" project before the start of the 2022 season. But the team only managed a fifth place finish in APAC South in Stage 1 and then a fourth place finish in Stage 2 before the string of personnel departures ahead of Stage 3.

The former Invictus roster will thus be searching for a new organization to represent, though may be granted special dispensation to play without one as the former TrainHard roster, LFO roster (now Wolves Esports), and mantisFPS roster (now SANDBOX Gaming) were.

The three remaining players on the team will also seemingly be sticking together, with Jeremy "HysteRiX" Tan teasing new Malaysian and Australian players.

Stage 3 of the APAC South Division is set to start likely some time next week, with the EUL set to start on Sep. 12.