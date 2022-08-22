Invictus Gaming coach GiG "[exploring] other options", set to leave team

Invictus Gaming coach Ellis "GiG" Hindle has announced that the organization has allowed him to "explore other options before or after Stage 3" and is seemingly set to leave his current team.

The news comes after a second successive failure to attend a Six Major in 2022 after iG assembled its so-called "super-team", with players from Australia and Singapore.

In Stage 1, iG finished in a disappointing fifth place -- just one head-to-head behind the fourth APAC Playoffs spot Knights claimed. While they improved to fourth place in Stage 2, they were four points behind second place and missed out on the recently-concluded Six Berlin Major.

GiG stated he is open to coaching opportunities from "any region", but will be open to other roles as well.

The Englishman was part of the NAVI team that won the ESL Pro League Season 10 title before joining the former iG roster, then playing under Giants Gaming, from the Six Invitational 2020 onwards.

Invictus will therefore be looking for another coach this transfer window, should GiG leave before Stage 3.