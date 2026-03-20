Metal Gear Solid event coming to Rainbow Six Siege on March 25

A time-limited event based on Metal Gear Solid is coming to Rainbow Six Siege next week, on March 25, 2026. The event was first mentioned during the Six Invitational 2026, but this is the event's first teaser posted by Ubisoft.

Rainbow Six Siege's Metal Gear Solid event will be called [REDACTED]. At the time of writing, details about the event haven't been released yet. However, given the teaser published this week, we expect [REDACTED] to be played on Nighthaven Labs. Teams will likely have to infiltrate and successfully extract the data to complete the mission, similar to last season's Dual Front objective.

Rainbow Six Siege's [REDACTED] will also include time-limited cosmetics, which players will be able to unlock by purchasing the packs or by completing Battlepass objectives. These items are based on characters of Metal Gear Solid, including Ash as Meryl Silverburgh or Jackal as Gray Fox. Most specifically, Jackal's Gray Fox weapon skinn is expected to be a Mythical, which will contain a katana. Cool, isn't it? You can expect Solid Snake and Zero to be part of [REDACTED] too!

Although this hasn't been confirmed yet, we expect [REDACTED] to be in the game for two or three weeks, based on previous Rainbow Six Siege time-limited events. Rainbow Six Siege fans should also expect Twitch Drops in the upcoming days to celebrate the arrival of Metal Gear Solid's time-limited game mode.