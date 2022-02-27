Sources: Invictus Gaming completes rebuild with MentalistC, Jigsaw, and naate signings

According to multiple SiegeGG sources, Invictus Gaming has completed its rebuild with the signings of Patrick "Player 951" Fan, Jack "Player 2927" Gillies, and Nathaniel "Player 2271" Williams.

The trio will be replacing Jose "Player 1778" Iman, Jordan "Player 1648" Cheng, who were released, and the now-retired iG captain Glen "Player 204" Suryasaputra.

MentalistC rejoins Jeremy "Player 207" Tan and Matin "Player 610" Yunos to reconstitute the majority of the Aerowolf roster that upset the European Giants Gaming roster at the Season 10 Pro League Finals in Tokoname. MentalistC had then joined Fnatic and spent two years on the Australian team.

MentalistC (right-most) at the Pro League Season 10 Finals alongside SpeakEasy (third-from-right) and HysteRiX (second-from-left).

Oceanic Nationals 2021 rookie of the year Jigsaw joins from Team Bliss, the Oceanic roster that was a favourite to secure promotion to the APAC South Division for 2022. However, Bliss lost to The Last Dance, who eventually also beat ORDER for the APAC South spot.

The final new iG member will be former ORDER player naate, who had been the best player on his team in the APAC South Relegations and had the third-highest SiegeGG Rating, K-D, and Clutches Stage 3 of the 2021 APAC South season. ORDER announced an exit from the scene on Feb. 23 after multiple players posted tweets looking for a new team on Jan. 31.

Invictus Gaming most recently participated at the Six Sweden Major, but missed out on the playoffs after HysteRiX had been unable to play due to now-completed National Service commitments. HysteRiX has consistently been one of iG’s best players, and boasted an impressive purple patch from 2018 to late-2020.

The Singapore-majority roster then lost to CYCLOPS athlete gaming in the SI 2022 APAC Closed Qualifier after receiving a lifeline invitation to the tournament, leading to its biggest roster upheaval yet.

SiegeGG sources have dubbed this roster a "super-team" with high potential, though past attempts at constructing such teams in Europe have not yielded the desired results.

Catch this new-look Invictus roster in action in APAC South in 2022:

#flag@20:sg Jeremy "HysteRiX" Tan #flag@20:sg Matin "SpeakEasy" Yunos #flag@20:cn Patrick "MentalistC" Fan #flag@20:au Jack "Jigsaw" Gillies #flag@20:au Nathaniel "naate" Williams #flag@20:gb Ellis "GiG" Hindle (Coach)