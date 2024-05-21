Want to know how to counter Spiderbots in XDefiant? This guide has everything there is to know.

After lengthy delays, XDefiant is finally here and comes with a wealth of factions to master alongside an extensive gun list that's already expanding as part of the preseason period. One ability that can prove frustrating are Spiderbots which temporarily slow movement and disrupt vision during matches.

For those struggling to fend off Spiderbots while playing their favorite game modes, these counters will ensure that clear vision is maintained in amongst the action.

XDefiant Spiderbot counter

There are several ways players can stop a Spiderbot from disrupting their gameplay. The first is simply by shooting it when it approaches. However, this can be tricky considering its impressive speed when scuttling along the battlefield.

The second way to counter the ability is by a well-timed melee. When done correctly, the gun of the player will whack it out of the way and stop it from interrupting a line of sight.

How to use Spiderbot in XDefiant

The Spiderbot features as part of the DedSec faction which is inspired by Watch Dogs 2. All players need to do to use it is deploy it and watch it sprint towards the nearest enemy. It's extremely effective when it comes to halting nearby opponents in their tracks.

That's everything there is to know about how to counter Spiderbots in XDefiant. After mastering the melee technique, they won't bother anyone. Even if the melee is mistimed, it's not long before vision returns to normal.

