Rainbow Six Siege is a 5v5 FPS game where one team attacks and the other defends. With almost 70 operators and over 20 maps, the options in Rainbow Six Siege are almost unlimited.

But, who is better: attacking or defending? Well, it's difficult to say as it depends on the map. However, attacking is arguably the toughest job.

How to attack in Rainbow Six Siege?

In Rainbow Six Siege, attacking is more difficult than defending. While attacking, players must make sure to first clean the roamers and check that the rooms on the map are free. Moreover, it's important to know what devices will the defenders place, including traps, jammers, cameras, shields, and more.

In other words, attacking is so complex that it requires a lot of in-game knowledge to complete a perfect execution.

Here you'll find some instructions that may help you play Rainbow Six Siege!

Droning : Droning in Rainbow Six Siege is essential. You must drone to understand how the defenders are spread on the site and what gadgets have been deployed.

: Droning in Rainbow Six Siege is essential. You must drone to understand how the defenders are spread on the site and what gadgets have been deployed. Communication : Communicating is very important in Rainbow Six Siege. Speaking to your teammates when you have been killed or when you spot a defender can make a huge difference!

: Communicating is very important in Rainbow Six Siege. Speaking to your teammates when you have been killed or when you spot a defender can make a huge difference! Attacker Repick: During the Preparation Phase, attackers are allowed to change their operator. Using Attacker Repick smartly is very important, as not every attacker fits every site.

When attacking in Rainbow Six Siege, it's also crucial to bring a balanced lineup. For example, bringing four entries and one support can make it difficult for your team to protect yourselves from late flanks or opening a reinforced wall. For this reason, you and your team must communicate to build the best-attacking lineup!

Rainbow Six Siege's best attackers

Iana and Ram are the best Rainbow Six Siege attackers.

Other good attacker options are Ash or Ace, as their loadouts and guns are very effective in Rainbow Six Siege's attacking meta.

Although some options are better than others, we encourage you to decide on an operator considering what your team needs.

What are the parts of a round in Rainbow Six Siege?

Rainbow Six Siege's rounds are divided into two stages: Preparation Phase and Action Phase.

Preparation Phase

The Preparation Phase lasts for 30 seconds in Quick Match and for 45 seconds in Ranked.

During the Preparation Phase, the defenders reinforce the site and place their devices. Meanwhile, attackers use their drones to gather information about the map. For attackers, this part of the round is called the Drone Phase.

Action Phase

The Action Phase lasts for 2 minutes and 45 seconds in Quick Match and for 3 minutes in Ranked. When playing Bomb, the Action Phase can be extended due to post-plant situations.