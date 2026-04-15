Ubisoft are constantly making changes to Rainbow Six Siege operators in order to freshen up the game's meta. By doing tweaking loadouts and operator abilities, Ubisoft adjusts the game to players' needs and wishes.

As of now, Ubisoft's idea behind operator adjusting patches is to improve rather than nerfing. Still, it's important to keep a balance between the two.

Given Ubisoft's current perspective, we thought of five potential buffs that Ubisoft could implement in the next few months:

Zofia

Zofia is a Rainbow Six Siege attacker with an outstanding loadout. She has access to the M762 Assault Rifle, which is powerful and easy to master, as well as the LMG-E. These two primary options are really fun to use, plus she also has access to the RG15, a handgun with an scope. At the same time, she's a very versatile operator as she doesn't only bring soft destruction; she can also be used as a hard breacher as she can be equipped with hard breaches.

Moreover, Zofia's operator gadget, the KS79 Lifeline, is a practical device that can be used to get rid of bulletproof tools as well as concuss defenders and counter operator abilities such as Aruni's gates and Azami's barriers.

Unfortunately, despite what we just mentioned, Zofia isn't a meta operator right now, especially in professional matches. The reason is simple: she's a one-speed operator.

Therefore, we think that Ubisoft should buff her speed trait from one to two points. By doing so, players would have an alternative pick to Ash, who's one of the most played attackers in Rainbow Six Siege right now.

Gridlock

Similar to Zofia, Gridlock's loadout is pretty solid. The Australian attacker has access to a versatile weapon and gadget kit, being a brilliant support thanks to having access to not just rock-solid guns but also a decent set of secondary devices, including smoke grenades, fragmentation grenades, and Impact EMPs. Additionally, Gridlock's Trax Stingers make roaming extremely hard, especially in maps like Kafe Dostoyevsky or Bank.

However, given Claymores or Nomad's Air Jabs can act similarly, players often pick those above the Australian due to Gridlock being a one-speed operator. Therefore, we think Ubisoft should tweak her speed trait just like with Zofia's case, making Gridlock a two-speed operator.

Iana

Iana is an operator with plenty of potential. In fact, a few years ago, Iana was one of the most played attackers in Rainbow Six Siege. After removing her fragmentation grenades and following Ubisoft's decision to remove the "cooking grenade" feature, players stopped using Iana and prioritized other entry fraggers such as Ash.

As of now, Iana is a much more support player who can be played aggressively too. Her holograms can be used to gather information or to even trigger some defensive devices, such as Aruni's gates. She also has access to Impact EMPs and smoke grenades. We think that an improvement could be the re-addition of fragmentation grenades to Iana's loadout, which combined with her GONNE-6 would make the Dutch attacker a good asset to destroy bulletproof devices such as Deployable Shields, Bulletproof Cameras, or Maestro's Evil Eyes.

Melusi

Melusi is an operator whose true potential probably arises when she's played aggressively, combining her loadout with her traps, the Banshees. However, her one-speed trait makes it difficult for players to use Melusi outside the site. Going back to site with Melusi while roaming can be hard and noisy. Therefore, we believe Melusi could be buffed by improving her speed, from a one-speed operator to a two-speed.

We understand that this could make Melusi a very strong roamer, as she would have access to Impact Grenades and a secondary shotgun. This is why we think Ubisoft should remove Melusi's Super Shorty as a consequence of improving her speed trait.

Thunderbird

Healing is a complicated discussion in Rainbow Six Siege. Historically, the best healer in the game is Doc, as the French defender's Stim Pistol can fully heal an operator with just one dose instantly. Given Doc's loadout, more specifically his magnifying scopes, Thunderbird has never been a very used defender. However, now that Doc's MP5 doesn't have access to any magnifying scope, Thunderbird has more room to shine. Still, her time hasn't come yet.

Ubisoft slightly buffed Thunderbird in Y11S1.2 but we don't think that's enough. Therefore, we think a change that would improve Thunderbird is to make the deploying time of her Kóna Stations way shorter and also add a fourth station. This would let players use Thunderbird more aggressively: Thunderbird could place three stations in the bomb site and use the fourth one outside, healing herself while roaming if needed.