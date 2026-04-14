Later today, Ubisoft will release Y11S1.2 Patch to Rainbow Six Siege. This update mainly focuses on slightly upgrading some operators in the game, including Rauora, Smoke, Jackal, Glaz, Frost, Thunderbird, and Clash. However, Grim hasn't been so lucky as his gadget has been slightly nerfed.

The Designer's Notes released for Y11S1.2 have also given players a picture of what are the strongest operators in Rainbow Six Siege right now, these being Ace, Ash, Dokkaebi, Twitch, and Solid Snake on atack, as well as Aruni, Mira, Thorn, Azami, and Mute on defense.

Keep on reading to know more about the upcoming changes:

Operator changes

Here's a look at the operator buffs and nerfs that Ubisoft will introduce in Rainbow Six Siege's Y11S1.2:

Rauora

Rauora's D.O.M. Panel Launcher's range has been extended from 15m to 25m. Additionally, the duration of the closing gate animation for allies has been reduced from 3 to 1 second. Meanwhile, the duration of the closing gate animation for enemies has been extended from 3 to 6 seconds.

At the same time, all of Rauora's D.O.M. Panel Launcher charges will be available since the start of the round.

Smoke

Deployable Shield added to Smoke's gadget loadout.

Jackal

Jackal has been given fragmentation grenades. At the same time, Jackal will be able to scan footprints from destroyed ceilings.

Glaz

Longer duration of movement without blurriness, which began 12 seconds after initiating the move with Glaz's scope. The duration has been extended for 3 seconds, up to a total of 15 seconds.

Grim

Kawan Hive charges deploy slower, giving defenders a better chance to break the canister.

Frost

Debuff produced by Frost's traps has been extended from 60 to 70 seconds. Ubisoft's idea behind this change is to encourage attackers to see Frost's trap as a very dangerous device whilst also making it more worth for attackers to pick their teammates up rather than forcing them to pick themselves up. Keep in mind that the debuff can only be prevented by helping the teammate.

Thunderbird

Thunderbird's Kona Stations now will heal 3 HP per second, rather than 2 HP per second.

Clash

Clash's zap duration has been extended by 5 seconds.