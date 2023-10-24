The C4 is a defensive explosive gadget in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. This gadget is considered to be one of the best in the game.

In Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, the defenders with access to the C4 can throw it and make it explode from a distance. Combining the C4 with other gadgets like default cameras can lead to game-changing kills.

Here's how to use the C4 in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

C4 - Synergies

The C4 is extremely useful when combined with two operators in the game: Pulse and Valkyrie. Let's have a look at how can it be used when playing both characters.

Pulse's Cardiac Sensor is a gadget that can spot attackers through walls. Plain and simple, it's like having wall-hacks. However, when Pulse is using his Cardiac Sensor, he can't use his weapons. This means that attackers can easily get rid of the American defender if they spot him while using his gadget.

Pulse can combine his Cardiac Sensor with his C4 by pre-placing the device on a soft floor and waiting for an enemy to step on it. When the attacker is above the C4, Pulse can kill him by activating the Nitro Cell.

Valkyrie's Black Eyes are a portable camera that she can attach to any ceiling, wall, or floor in the game. She has access to three Black Eyes.

Valkyrie's C4 can be easily combined with her Black Eyes. Pre-placing a Nitro Cell and waiting for an enemy to walk on the gadget's range is one of the easiest ways to get a kill in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. However, it takes some skill!

Rainbow Six Siege operators with a C4

In Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, not everyone has access to a C4. Here's a complete list of all of the operators who have access to a Nitro Cell!

Recruit

Kapkan

Mute

Bandit

Pulse

Valkyrie

Mira

Kaid

Mozzie

Warden

Although Pulse and Valkyrie are the clearest examples, Mira and Mozzie's synergy with their C4 is important to mention too. The Spanish operator can throw the device from behind her Mira window to prevent attackers from planting the defuser. Meanwhile, the Australian operator can use hacked drones to get information just like Valkyrie and Pulse do.