All of SiegeGG’s Six Berlin Major coverage in one place

The second Six Major in 2022 is about to kick off in Berlin, Germany, where 16 teams will battle to be crowned Siege's next champions.

Before the event, SiegeGG has been busy interviewing the teams, covering the breaking changes, and giving further insight into the action taking place across this tournament. For a full rundown on all our released coverage, check out below:

Breaking News:

Several key stories rose around the Six Major in the last few weeks:

#flag@20:us Sources: Oxygen Esports to drop LaXInG after conclusion of Berlin Major #flag@20:us Forceful joins Astralis as trial analyst Six Berlin Major: Everything you need to know Six Berlin Major groups revealed Six Berlin Major watch parties announced

Day 2

Berlin Major Day 2: the three must-watch games

Top R6 Plays: Day 1

Day 1

Berlin Major LIVE Coverage - Day 1 gets underway Column: Despite heat concerns, the Berlin Major was the first event in over three years with no day-one stand-ins required Berlin Major Day 1 Key Takeaways: Brazil flying, NA stumbling, Korea shambolic #flag@20:th “The APAC region taught us to defend and attack every play style”: Elevate's Mark talks Astralis upset, flawless Day 1 #flag@20:kr “The players were very nervous (against G2)”: EnvyTaylor speaks about SANDBOX Gaming’s poor start to the Berlin Major #flag@20:br Miracle “feeling pretty confident” after good first day for FURIA, gears up for Elevate next The best of the Alem4o vs Supr rivalry so far

SiegeGG Live: Berlin Major Preview ft. ex-FURIA coach Twister

Pre-Event Interviews

Before the tournament began, SiegeGG interviewed the teams taking part:

#flag@20:us "We kinda embrace making mistakes": Astralis looking to quality of practice to deliver title at Berlin Major #flag@20:us The supr swansong: Soniqs to rely on 2021 experience at Berlin Major ahead of supr retirement #flag@20:us "[The Astralis loss in Charlotte] kinda opened up our eyes": OXG now upgraded and ready for Berlin Major #flag@20:br Three months on from shock 12-month ban for Budega, XSET head to Berlin Major settled into new-but-similar flow

#flag@20:fr “We will just play like we do every day”: BiBooAF confident of continuing Wolves’ momentum at Berlin Major #flag@20:eu “Everything just clicked”: Spoit reviews debut stage with Rogue, hopes to cap it off with strong Berlin Major run #flag@20:gb “We are pushing our focus on playing a more adaptive play style”: MNM Gaming well aware of issues ahead of Berlin Major #flag@20:eu “[Not qualifying] would have been the most disappointing thing”: G2's Doki talks Stage 2, Shas exit

#flag@20:br “I just step back and think that was the best decision”: cameram4n reflects on FaZe making Astro IGL #flag@20:br After visa disaster at Charlotte Major, w7m esports seek to lay down the law in person at Berlin Major #flag@20:br From seven per cent to the Berlin Major: versatile Wizard and IGL Kamikaze have turned NiP’s fortunes around #flag@20:br “Something great is going to happen”: FURIA to make role changes to prepare for Berlin Major run

#flag@20:th "We weren't complaining ... we just moved on": Elevate ready for Berlin Major despite Charlotte disappointment #flag@20:kr "Just winning is not that good": DWG KIA look to failure as a teacher going into Berlin Major #flag@20:kr Back at full strength with new personnel, SANDBOX look to improved "communication" ahead of Berlin Major #flag@20:id Gaimin Gladiators seek to emulate "idols" DWG KIA in international debut at Berlin Major

SiegeGG also spoke to newly-minted caster Mandy "Daugher" Powers about her journey from an observer to a Berlin Major caster.

#flag@20:au From Australia to the Berlin Major, newly-minted caster Mandy is ready to bring her own personal twist to the desk

Pre-Event Analysis

Finally, we took a deeper look into the upcoming games:

#flag@20:fr Are Wolves Esports the antidote to three years of EUL mediocrity? Here's probably why. #flag@20:eu Three semi-finals in three Six Majors for LeonGids and meepeY; can they make it four in Berlin with Rogue? #flag@20:br FURIA’s on the third-longest event streak in LATAM history; but can they make a deep run in Berlin? #flag@20:kr What did DWG KIA really show at Gamers8, 10 days before heading to the Berlin Major? #flag@20:id Who are Gaimin Gladiators, the Berlin Major-qualified team that made their APAC debut in March?

Berlin Major map pool analysed; here’s where every team plays and where they win Meet the 11 players that will be making their international debuts at the Berlin Major Back to the future: repeat matches and old rivalries coming up at the Berlin Major The Berlin Major starts tomorrow; here’s the three must-watch games on Day 1

SiegeGG Live: Stage 2 Roundup ft. ex-FURIA coach Twister