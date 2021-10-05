LATAM Week 4 Key Takeaways: Fntzy steals the show, MIBR and Black Dragons challenge for the final CES berth

Banner image: Ubisoft / Kirill Bashskirov

With one more game-week left in Brazil, let’s have a look at what happened this weekend.

Sixth consecutive win for FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan is on the verge of writing a new chapter in the region, as the roster is on the verge of breaking Black Dragons’ record of six back-to-back victories in the Brasileirão after equalling it this weekend.

The team kept its run alive after a maximum overtime win against the Mexico Major winner, Team oNe, which was followed by a 7-4 victory against INTZ. José “Bullet1” Victor was FaZe’s best performer of the weekend; the Brazilian player scored SiegeGG ratings of 1.27 and 1.38, respectively.

Considering that FaZe Clan's next opponent is the bottom team of W7M Gaming, who has lost their last four games, the roster is likely to break Black Dragons’ 2018 record.

Incredible performance from Fntzy clinches CES spot for FURIA Esports

The highlight of the weekend in Brazil was Diogo “Fntzy” Lima’s performance on Chalet against INTZ. The Brazilian fragger obtained 22 kills within nine rounds, including two back-to-back aces in rounds two and three.

As highlighted in our Stats of the Week on Saturday, the 18 year-old broke various records including:

Two back-to-back aces for the first time in a BR6 match.

Largest SiegeGG rating in a best-of-one match, with a rating of 2.73.

Largest KPR ever recorded in a top-flight match, with a KPR of 2.44.

This victory over INTZ secured FURIA a spot at the Copa Elite Six Stage 3. However, the team fell the following day against Team Liquid by a 5-7 scoreline -- although it included another fantastic performance by Fntzy, who added 14 more kills to his tally.

The Brazilian is now at the top of the BR6 standings, with an overall SiegeGG Rating of 1.46 and 80 kills under his name.

MIBR and Black Dragons set to play for last CES spot

With MIBR's loss to Team Liquid (4-7) and Black Dragons' victory over W7M Gaming (7-3), the last spot at the CES is more expensive than ever before.

Both rosters will be playing three games on the final BR6 weekend, with MIBR playing twice on Friday -- against FURIA Esports and Santos e-Sports. Meanwhile, Black Dragons will face Team Liquid on Friday and Santos on Saturday.

The last day of action will probably decide everything, as the third-best team at the SI 2021 will face the current SI champion, Ninjas in Pyjamas, just before Black Dragons faces the current Mexico Major champion, Team oNe.

So far, MIBR has been the better side throughout Stage 3, having been able to secure 10 points, with Black Dragons earning just six. However, due to MIBR’s poor Stage 2 run due to a Felipe “FelipoX” De Lucia injury, the team missed the last Copa Elite Six and gave competitors a chance to get back into the fight.

Ninjas in Pyjamas struggles past bottom-placed W7M

The current SI champions struggled a fair bit to clinch a Copa Elite Six invitation this week after defeating W7M Gaming by 8-7.

Ninjas in Pyjamas seems to be unable to improve upon its shocking Mexico form, with the team struggling to close out games. One of the main reasons behind its downfall is Gustavo “Psycho” Rigal’s awful peformance on entry, as he currently holds the worst record in the league at 4-19 (-15).

In fact, out of 15 rounds played in the match against W7M Gaming, NiP only got four entry kills. On the other hand, W7M’s Gustavo “HerdsZ” Herdina himself finished the game with nine entry kills and only one entry death.

Overall, with -14, Ninjas in Pyjamas is the worst rated BR6 team in terms of entry kills.

MeT and Six Karma join Atheris and Fenix at the Mexican championship Finals

With both Atheris and Fenix confirmed to compete at the CES Stage 3, the spotlight was on the fight for the third and fourth places, which featured OverKnight, MeT, and Six Karma.

After the two game-days, OverKnight was the loser of the weekend, as the team finished in fifth place after falling to Six Karma (5-7) and MeT (2-7).

Kingdom Gaming’s great performances throughout Stage 3 were vital for it to avoid relegations, as it finished as the third-best team of the stage.

Last South American championship game-day decides regular phase champion

Down in South America, Furious Gaming’s first-ever win over 9z Team crowned Malvinas Gaming as the regular phase champions. This comes after a very poor start to the league, where the Argentinians lost their first two games.

Meanwhile, Newstar was confirmed as the fourth competitor at the upcoming South American Finals, which will be played at the end of the month.