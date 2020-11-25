FURIA Esports Founder: Separating work and personal life is essential to growth as responsible human beings

After joining the scene in February with the pick up of a BR6-qualified Challenger League lineup, the team surprised many by picking up the ex-FaZe and NiP coach of Marlon "Twister" Mello (pictured in banner) ahead of Stage 1 and Daniel "Novys" Novy between stages to reinforce the lineup.

As well as this, the team also acquired an Academy team to compete in the BR6b tournament (later known as NT Esports) as the organization invested heavily in the scene.

Despite this, the FURIA lineup was unable to impress in the BR6 league. Despite a number of early draws, the team took till September to earn their first of two wins. This meant they ended the season in 10th place, just a single point behind Santos, placing them in this relegation game.

FURIA will therefore play the BR6b champions of Falkol -- which includes the ex-Black Dragons player of Gleidson "GdNN1" Nunes -- for a spot in the 2021 BR6 league tonight in a best-of-five map contest. We spoke to FURIA's founder of Jaime Padua ahead of his game to get his view on the games, R6 ecosystem and the future of the org in Siege.

Firstly, can you introduce yourself and your role to readers?

What made FURIA initially want to join R6S?

FURIA was the first (and only so far) org to pick up an academy team as part of the new BR6 Draft and Academy system. Is there any way you'd improve/make this more appealing for organizations to take part in?

The LATAM Academy and Draft systems unveiled in May and modelled loosely around the NBA draft system saw a way for the BR6 orgs to more easily support and recruit from the lower BR6b teams. As well as holding an academy lineup for the whole of Stage 1, FURIA also used the team, with BmH being dropped from the main to academy team at the mid-season.

You can learn more about the systems here.

What support do you give players concerning team houses/bootcamps etc.

FURIA's newest player of Novys.

The BR6 tournament was initially going to be a LAN League, but this was canceled due to the pandemic. How did this impact your plans around the team if at all?

The FURIA lineup plays in a relegation game in two weeks' time to keep their BR6 spot for 2021. Should the results not go your way can we still expect an R6 team in the 2021 season?

Do you have anything to say to FURIA fans and Brazilian R6 fans in general?

FURIA's game will kick-off at 6 PM local time on the R6EsportsBR Twitch channel with English language coverage likely but unconfirmed.

