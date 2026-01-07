Cheapest place to buy every Rainbow Six Siege edition in 2026

Rainbow Six Siege has come a long way since launch, and in 2026, there are more ways than ever to jump into Ubisoft’s tactical shooter — at very different price points.

Knowing which edition to buy (and where) can save you a surprising amount of money, which is why this guide breaks down the best-value options for every edition of Rainbow Six Siege, helping you get into the action for as little as possible without overpaying for content you don’t need.

How Many Editions of Rainbow Six Siege Are There?

There are three editions of Rainbow Six Siege: Standard, Elite, and Ultimate.

Standard Edition

Let's start with the bog-standard iteration, which, if you didn't already know, is now a free-to-play game.

With Fortnite paving the way for no-cost shooters to thrive, Ubisoft moved Rainbow Six Siege over to being a free game to play at its base level in June 2025.

That means the Standard Edition is just a download away right now — find out more and download for free over at Ubisoft.

Elite Edition

Unfortunately, not every edition of Rainbow Six Siege is free to play. Take the Elite Edition, which does cost money, but you do get a few extras when going up a tier.

Rainbow Six Siege Elite Edition Content:

Rainbow Six Siege (base game)

Base Operators — All 16 Operators from Year 1 and Year 2

Quick Match, Unranked, and Dual Front game modes

Ranked mode and Siege Cup competitive game modes

Cheapest Place to Buy Rainbow Six Siege Elite Edition on Each Platform:

PC — Kinguin — $17.28 / £12.78 (30% OFF)

— — $17.28 / £12.78 (30% OFF) Xbox — Kinguin — $17.21 / £12.78 (30% OFF)

— — $17.21 / £12.78 (30% OFF) PlayStation — Kinguin — $25.83 / £19.20 — This is not a product key, but a new PlayStation account.

Ultimate Edition

The Ultimate Edition is the very top-tier when it comes to Rainbow Six Siege. It is the most expensive variant, too, though for good reason...

Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Content:

Rainbow Six Siege (base game)

All 52 Operators from Year 1 to Year 9

Quick Match, Unranked, and Dual Front game modes

Ranked mode and Siege Cup competitive game modes

The Disruptor Pack

Cheapest Places to Buy Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition on Each Platform:

PC — Loaded — £24.99 (29% OFF) — UK-only

— — £24.99 (29% OFF) — UK-only Xbox — Kinguin — $14.75 / £10.96 (87% OFF) — This is not a product key, but a new Xbox account.

— — $14.75 / £10.96 (87% OFF) — This is not a product key, but a new Xbox account. PlayStation — PlayStation Store — $39.99

Is Rainbow Six Siege on Game Pass?

There is a caveat to all of this, and that's Xbox's Game Pass subscription service.

If you subscribe or are a subscriber to Game Pass Premium or better, then you will have/gain 'free' access to the Elite Edition of Rainbow Six Siege.

Arguably, this is the cheapest way to access this version of the game for Xbox and PC players (sorry, PlayStation users).

Cheapest Places to Buy an Xbox Game Pass:

Game Pass Premium — G2A — $1.11 (95% OFF) — 14 days

— — $1.11 (95% OFF) — 14 days Game Pass Ultimate — Loaded — $19.99 (33% OFF) / £14.99 (6% OFF) — 1 month

How Much is Rainbow Six Siege With Ubisoft+?

Okay, so there is one extra caveat to mention before this article wraps up — Ubisoft+

Like Game Pass, Ubisoft+ is a subscription service that lets you access some of Ubisoft's top titles for 'free'.

There are two tiers: Classics and Premium, with the former costing just $1 (£1) for the first month, unlocking the Elite Edition once you subscribe. Meanwhile, with a Premium Ubisoft+ subscription, you can play the Ultimate Edition alongside 100+ other games with one simple monthly subscription of $17.99/month.

Ubisoft+ Premium Edition of Rainbow Six Siege:

Rainbow Six Siege (base game)

All 52 Operators from Year 1 to Year 9

Quick Match, Unranked, and Dual Front game modes

Ranked mode and Siege Cup competitive game modes

The Disruptor Pack

If you're interested in subscribing to Ubisoft+, you can check it out in more detail using the button below.

