Siege X: Top 5 operators to use in Ranked

Rainbow Six Siege X is a complicated game to learn — and that's why is so special.

Ubisoft's FPS is special. The high-map destructibility, the wide range of operators, types of abilities, weapons, and maps make Siege X a unique title. This is also why knowing the most about the game's operators is essential to improve your Ranked results.

While explaining everything about Siege X would take us ages, we can go straight to the point and prioritize operator selection. With over 70 operators in the game, it's crucial to know who are the best characters.

Following the release of Siege X in Year 10 Season 2, also known as Operation Daybreak, it's fair to say the five best operators in Siege X are Goyo, Ace, Azami, Mute, and Dokkaebi.

Here's more about these five operators and what makes them the best operators in Siege X:

Goyo

Goyo is arguably one of Siege X's best defenders. The Mexican operator excels at area denial tasks thanks to his four Volcano Canisters. Additionally, Goyo's weapon and gadget loadout round him up as a complete and versatile defender.

Let's focus on his Volcano Canisters first. This device automatically detonates when players shoot the red canister. Immediately after being triggered, the device covers the nearby area with flames — hence why Goyo is an area denial operator.

Goyo's Volcano Canisters are extremely useful to prevent attackers from entering the site. For instance, when defending Bank's basement, Goyo players often place from two to three Volcano Canisters next to Bomb A's door. This makes it really hard for attackers to enter the site, especially if they don’t bring a Twitch.

However, Goyo's Volcano Canisters aren't the only reason behind his strength. The Mexican's loadout is great at both long and short-distance gun fights, as he can pick between the Vector — with a magnifying scope — and Kaid's shotgun, the TCSG12.

Although Goyo players must be careful with Twitch drones, mastering the Mexican is a must if you want to improve your Ranked performance.

Ace

Among Thermite, Hibana, Maverick, and Ace, the latter is the best hard breaching operator in the game — mainly thanks to his unique hard breaching device, the S.E.L.M.A. charge.

In vague terms, Ace has the best of Thermite and Hibana's devices. The S.E.L.M.A. charges are throwable, like Hibana’s X-KAIROS, and, if properly placed, can make a big-enough hole to crouch through any wall.

Additionally, players can use Ace's S.E.L.M.A.s to breach electrified reinforced hatches in situations where the hatch is surrounded by a soft surface. For instance, Ace players can perfom this trick at Clubhouse's kitchen hatch when attacking the basement site.

If versatility wasn't enough to convince you of playing Ace more often, we still have another argument: Ace's weapon and gadget loadout. The attacker can be equipped with what’s arguably the best attacking gun in the game, the AK-12. Moreover, he can bring two Claymores or three breaching charges, making him the ultimate breaching operator.

Azami

Azami is a defender who brings a unique ability to the operator pool. Her Kiba Barriers are kunai that release a gas which instantly solidifies, creating a kind of wall that can block doors, deny vertical control, and stick on walls.

Her Kiba Barriers are extremely useful. The normal uses for Kiba Barriers are blocking doors, which slow down attackers as they have to give it three melee hits — or spend almost a whole bullet magazine — to destroy it.

Another use to Azami's Kiba Barriers is creating cover for defenders, slightly modifying the shape of the site, and even creating new angles of sight. If combined with Jäger or Wamai's devices, the Kiba Barriers are almost indestructible, and waste not only the attackers’ time but also priceless utility, weakenen them for the later stages of the round.

Furthermore, Azami's loadout is strong, as she has access to the ACS12 Shotgun, which allows her to engage in long-distance gun fights as well as creating rotations and new angles of sight. She can also bring Impact Grenades or Barbed Wire, and her secondary D-50 makes her a real danger in short-distance gun fights too. Azami is known as Siege’s architect for a reason, remember that!

Mute

Mute is an operator that has been in Rainbow Six Siege for years now, since the game’s early days. However, Mute is still one of the best operators in Siege X, and that’s because his device can jam attacking devices.

Mute can deploy up to four Mute Jammers, which are primarily used to stop attackers from gathering information and spotting defenders. Mute is the roamers’ best ally; four well-placed Mute jammers make anti-roaming tasks very difficult to be performed. In fact, Mute is a counter to all Dokkaebi, Lion, Deimos, Jackal, and Grim. His ability is always helpful!

Moreover, Mute's jammers can also be used to stop attackers from opening reinforced walls. Although they aren't as effective as Kaid or Bandit's gadgets, Mute's jammers can, at least, slow down attackers — and even completely deny them if the hard breachers can't figure out a way to counter the jammers.

Finally, it's important to praise Mute's loadout too, as the British operator can be equipped with the best shotgun in the game, the M590A1, and the SMG-11. He also has access to a C4. Overall, he's arguably Siege X's best anchor!

Dokkaebi

Last but not least, we have Siege X's best attacker Dokkaebi. The South Korean operator has been one of the greatest in the game for the last handful of seasons, which is surprising: Ubisoft normally quickly balances operators that stand out.

The reason why Dokkaebi is so strong is her ability, the Logic Bomb. In short terms, Dokkaebi's Logic Bomb allows her to perform multiple actions that individually are strong enough to be the operator’s only ability. These are:

Hacking Cameras: When attackers kill a defender, these drop their cellphone. Dokkaebi can hack these devices to gain full access to the defenders’ cameras.

Calling Defenders: Dokkaebi's Logic Bombs allows her to call the defenders twice. Each call unlocks every 45 seconds. The call reaches all the defenders and attackers can use it to spot the defenders, as the sound of the call can easily be heard.

Pushing dead defenders out of cameras: When Dokkaebi uses her Logic Bomb to call defenders, players who are dead lose access to cameras, which means these can't give information about attacker locations.

If these actions weren't strong enough, all of these can be performed with just a couple of clicks. It takes no skill at all, and that's why Dokkaebi is so broken.

Moreover, Dokkaebi's loadout makes her extremely versatile and useful as an anti roamer and support operator. The South Korean has access to the Mk 14 EBR, which is one of the greatest long-range weapons in the game, as well as the SMG-12 as a secondary weapon, arguably one of the best short-distance guns in Siege X. Finally, she can pick between flashes, EMPs, and smoke grenades, making her the ultimate support operator — especially when attackers decide to push the site. This also means that Dokkaebi's life is priceless, so keep yourself alive as long as you can!

