Six Invitational 2026: Everything you need to know

Primary Subject : Six Invitational 2026

Key Update : The Six Invitational 2026 format, teams, matches, and calendar have been revealed.

Status : Confirmed

Last Verified : January 30, 2026

The Six Invitational 2026 is the most important competition of the Rainbow Six Siege esports season.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Six Invitational 2026 is finally here! This year's edition will take place in Paris, France, as twenty of the best teams in the world will travel to the City of Love. Only one of them will be able to lift the hammer.

The Six Invitational certainly is a complex ceremony. It's the peak of Rainbow Six Siege's esports ecosystem—taking part in it is already a big deal. To make it easy for our readers, we have put together everything you need to know about the Six Invitational 2026 into one article. So, let's go!

Dates and location

The Six Invitational 2026 will be played in Paris, France, in February 2026. The competition will be played between February 2 and February 15, 2025.

The Six Invitational 2026 will take place in the Adidas Arena, an indoor venue with a maximum capacity of 9,000 seats. The Adidas Arena was opened in February 2024 meaning the facilities are highly modern.

Format and schedule

The Six Invitational 2026 will be split into three phases: Group Stage, Playoffs, and Finals. Here's a look at how each one works:

Group Stage (Feb. 2 - Feb. 6) : The group stage has the twenty teams in the tournament being split into four groups of five rosters each. All matches follow a best-of-three (BO3) format. By the conclusion of the group stage, the top seeds move to the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals, the second and third seeds move to the Upper Bracket Round 1, and the fourth seeds move to the Lower Bracket Round 1. Unfortunately, fifth seeds are knocked out of the tournament.

: The group stage has the twenty teams in the tournament being split into four groups of five rosters each. All matches follow a best-of-three (BO3) format. By the conclusion of the group stage, the top seeds move to the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals, the second and third seeds move to the Upper Bracket Round 1, and the fourth seeds move to the Lower Bracket Round 1. Unfortunately, fifth seeds are knocked out of the tournament. Playoffs (Feb. 8 - Feb. 10) : The playoffs are shaped as a double-elimination bracket. All of the matches follow a BO3 format. The best six teams (Upper Bracket Finals and Lower Bracket Quarterfinals) take part in the Finals.

: The playoffs are shaped as a double-elimination bracket. All of the matches follow a BO3 format. The best six teams (Upper Bracket Finals and Lower Bracket Quarterfinals) take part in the Finals. Finals (Feb. 13 - Feb. 15): The Six Invitational 2026 Finals will be played in Paris' Adidas Arena. All of the matches follow a BO3 format except for the grand final, which follows a BO5 format.

Teams at the Six Invitational 2026

The Six Invitational 2026 will include twenty teams. Here's a list of all the teams that will take part in this year's fight for the hammer.

List of Six Invitational Champions

So far, ten editions of the Six Invitational have been played; nine on PC and one on XBOX. Here's the list of Six Invitational Champions:

Six Invitational 2017 XBOX: Elevate

Six Invitational 2017 PC: Continuum

Six Invitational 2018: PENTA Sports

Six Invitational 2019: G2 Esports

Six Invitational 2020: Spacestation Gaming

Six Invitational 2021: Ninjas in Pyjamas

Six Invitational 2022: TSM

Six Invitational 2023: G2 Esports

Six Invitational 2024: w7m esports

Six Invitational 2025: FaZe Clan

As of now, North America is the region with the most hammers lifted, with four. Both Europe and Brazil have won three each, while APAC has yet to win a world championship.

