Knowing how to invite friends in XDefiant is a surefire way of joining forces with fellow players.
XDefiant is available now much to the delight of fans wanting a dose of classic arena shooter action without all the modern mechanics and distraction of SBMM ruining the fun. Armed with an extensive gun list and a wealth of game modes, coordination is key to achieving success on the maps.
This guide details the process of inviting friends into matches so players don't have to rely on random teammates in modes where communication is key.
How to add friends in XDefiant
Thanks to the game's crossplay capabilities, XDefiant players can team up regardless of platform. Here's a quick step-by-step guide on how to add more players into the squad:
- Load XDefiant and select the Social tab
- Select Ubisoft Connect
- Enter the Ubisoft ID of the friend
- When the list opens up, click on the Add button
- Enter the friend's username then click the Search button
- For PC users, there is an option to import friends over from Steam
How to invite XDefiant friends
When the process of adding friends on XDefiant is complete, the next step is inviting them to the lobby. Here's what fans need to do to party up:
For PC users, follow these steps:
- Wait for the main menu to load
- Select the Social option in the top-right of the screen
- Click the Invite to Party option
- Find the friend and invite them to the lobby
The second option involves using the Ubisoft Connect overlay and is what console players will need to get their buddies in the same place:
- When the main menu loads, select the Social button
- If friends are on the same platform, there's an option to invite them. For example. PSN players will see the PSN, allowing them to send a quick invite
- Those not on the same platform will need to enter the friend's username using the overlay to send a friend request.
- Once done, use the overlay to invite them to the lobby
That's all there is to know about how to invite friends in XDefiant. For more, check out the best M4A1 loadout along with the best controller settings for consistent precision.