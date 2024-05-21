Knowing how to invite friends in XDefiant is a surefire way of joining forces with fellow players.

XDefiant is available now much to the delight of fans wanting a dose of classic arena shooter action without all the modern mechanics and distraction of SBMM ruining the fun. Armed with an extensive gun list and a wealth of game modes, coordination is key to achieving success on the maps.

This guide details the process of inviting friends into matches so players don't have to rely on random teammates in modes where communication is key.

How to add friends in XDefiant

Thanks to the game's crossplay capabilities, XDefiant players can team up regardless of platform. Here's a quick step-by-step guide on how to add more players into the squad:

Load XDefiant and select the Social tab

Select Ubisoft Connect

Enter the Ubisoft ID of the friend

When the list opens up, click on the Add button

Enter the friend's username then click the Search button

For PC users, there is an option to import friends over from Steam

How to invite XDefiant friends

When the process of adding friends on XDefiant is complete, the next step is inviting them to the lobby. Here's what fans need to do to party up:

For PC users, follow these steps:

Wait for the main menu to load

Select the Social option in the top-right of the screen

Click the Invite to Party option

Find the friend and invite them to the lobby

The second option involves using the Ubisoft Connect overlay and is what console players will need to get their buddies in the same place:

When the main menu loads, select the Social button

If friends are on the same platform, there's an option to invite them. For example. PSN players will see the PSN, allowing them to send a quick invite

Those not on the same platform will need to enter the friend's username using the overlay to send a friend request.

Once done, use the overlay to invite them to the lobby

That's all there is to know about how to invite friends in XDefiant. For more, check out the best M4A1 loadout along with the best controller settings for consistent precision.