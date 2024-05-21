As players prepare to load into the action, there's one question on some of their minds: Is XDefiant on Steam?

Following lengthy delays, Ubisoft's arena shooter is finally here much to the excitement of those looking forward to dropping into some SBMM-free casual matches featuring plenty of maps and game modes. With other Ubisoft titles available on Steam, it's understandable to see why some fans are hoping the game arrives on Valve's platform.

With that said, find everything there is to know about XDefiant arriving on Steam below.

Is XDefiant on Steam?

No, XDefiant is not available on Steam when the game launches on May 21st, 2024. Ubisoft has decided to keep the game as a Ubisoft Connect exclusive title on PC, meaning Steam users will have to create an account to see if the developers have managed to kill Call of Duty.

There's no sign of XDefiant launching in the future either but considering other Ubisoft titles are available on the platform, there is always a chance. If there's any indication of an XDefiant Steam release, we'll update the guide with all of the latest intel.

How to download XDefiant on PC

With XDefiant not arriving on Steam, there's only one way to download the game on a PC. Firstly, download the Ubisoft Connect app, sign in or create a new account, search for XDefiant, and start the download.

The game requires approximately 30 GB of storage so it's important to make sure there's enough storage space before encountering any issues. Once the download is complete, players can load into matches with a few clicks.

XDefiant is completely free to play but there are microtransactions for those who want to purchase cosmetics or the DedSec faction as quickly as possible. Thankfully, the items are purely cosmetic and possess no unfair advantages, eliminating any kind of pay-to-win mechanics.

That's all there is to know about XDefiant arriving on Steam. For more, check out the best MP7 loadout for close-quarters combat and the best PC settings to ensure the game runs smoothly.