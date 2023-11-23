Will Tubarão become the best defender in Rainbow Six Siege?

With the launch of Operation Deep Freeze being around the corner, the Rainbow Six Siege community is very excited to welcome a new operator to the game: Tubarão.

The Portuguese defender has been unveiled as Kaid and Bandit's new partner. Certainly, he will be a nightmare for the attackers.

After having the chance to play with him on the Test Server, some players are already predicting a Tubarão dynasty in Rainbow Six Siege when the operator is launched into the game.

Is Tubarão the best defender in Rainbow Six Siege?

While it's too early to say if Tubarão is the best defender in Rainbow Six Siege, Tubarão will likely be a pain for the attackers. We think that, eventually, Tubarão will become one of the best defenders in Rainbow Six Siege.

The reason why we think that Tubarão will become one of the best defenders in Rainbow Six Siege is because of his loadout and his device.

First, his loadout includes a C4, which is priceless when it comes to defending inside the Bombsite. It can be used for kills or just to destroy attacking gadgets.

Second, his loadout includes two weapons that make him versatile: the MPX and the AR-15.50. If you want to use Tubarão aggressively, we recommend you use his MPX. If you want to play long angles from the Bombsite, you should play with Buck's AR-15.50.

At the same time, his special device called Zoto Canister is very difficult to stop. Just like Smoke's unique canisters, these can only be countered by shooting at them mid-air. While some operators can be used to destroy the device, they can only destroy it once the gadget has been deployed.

What is Tubarão's ability?

Tubarão's ability is the Zoto Canister. This device freezes any kind of attacking gadget, disabling the affected tool for 12 seconds.

Tubarão users will mainly use the Zoto Canister to prevent the attackers from opening reinforced walls or hatches. At the same time, it can be used for late flanks or to slow down enemies.

Here's how to use Tubarão in Rainbow Six Siege!

How to use Tubarão's ability?

Tubarão's gadget is very easy to use. If you're using Tubarão, you must wait next to a reinforced wall or hatch. When you hear an attacker placing a hard breaching charge or a hard breaching device, just throw the gadget to freeze the attacker's tool. Then, the Bandit or the Kaid will have 12 seconds to place an electric device.

Slow Down Enemies

While the Portuguese will mainly be used to stop the attackers from opening reinforced hatches and walls, Tubarão can be used for many other things. Tubarão's ability can also be used to slow down enemies and even stop them from using some electronic devices.

Vertical Plays

At the same time, Tubarão can be used for vertical plays as his device reveals the footprints of the attackers on the floor above. If you combine such an ability with his C4, you can get some very easy, explosive kills!

Late Flanks

Tubarão's device can be used to jam Claymores or Air Jabs. This means that Tubarão can be used for late flanks, as he can use his device to jam any attacking device that would stop any other operator.

This creates some cool synergies with Solis, who can be used to spot electrical gadgets. Then, it's up to Tubarão to temporarily jam them!

How to counter Tubarão?

Tubarão's ability is very difficult to counter, but it's not impossible to stop. Once Tubarão's gadget has been deployed, operators like Twitch and Zero can destroy it with their gadgets.

Moreover, Tubarão's device isn't bulletproof. This means that attackers can destroy it by shooting at it. However, we understand it's impossible to do that if you're on the opposite side of a reinforced wall.