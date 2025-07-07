Ubisoft has released new Siege Cup skins for Ace

Rainbow Six Siege players have plenty of ways to unlock skins in the game. Logically, the best way to do it is purchasing bundles with R6 Credits or, if possible, Renown. By doing so, you get what you really want instantly.

However, there's another way — arguably a bit more exiting — and that's by opening Packs. Back in the first days of Rainbow Six Siege, players only had access to Alpha Packs. Now, there are a handful of other options, including Bravo, Esports, Event, and Competitive Packs.

Needless to say Alpha and Bravo Packs are the most common ones as they have been in the game for a long while and are accessible through the game's Battle Pass. Esports and Event Packs are a bit more difficult to get as players rely on streams or time-limited events.

Finally, we have Competitive Packs. These are the most exclusive packs on the list, as these can only be unlocked shortly after playing a Siege Cup — which takes place every three or four weeks — or after the conclusion of a Rainbow Six Siege season — each one lasting for three months.

For those unaware, players who want to unlock Competitive Packs must use their Competitive Coins, which can be claimed by playing Ranked or the Siege Cup. Before today, Competitive Packs included skins for Ela, Kaid, Zofia, Kali, and Frost, and their bundles included headgears, uniforms, weapon skins, weapon charms, operator card portraits, and operator card backgrounds.

However, months after the introduction of the Siege Cup and Competitive Packs, Ubisoft has released a Siege Cup Bundle for Ace. Here's a look at Ace's new Siege Cup skins:

Siege Cup Ace Bundle

The Siege Cup Ace Bundle is a Rare Bundle and includes the following items:

Ace's Cool-Headed headgear

Ace's Sky-High uniform

Ace and Fuze's Card-Sharp weapon skin for their AK-12

Ace, Pulse, Castle, and Thermite's Card-Sharp weapon skin for their M1014

Pip Style universal drone skin

Ace's Sky-High operator portrait

Ace Siege Cup '25 universal operator card background

Lucky Drill weapon charm

Cool-Headed headgear

Ace's Cool-Headed headgear mixes silver, gold, and black with some blue, making it a very smooth-looking piece of headgear.

Sky-High uniform

Ace's Sky-High uniform is an extension of his headgear, mixing silver, gold, and black with some blue, which elevates the overall look of the uniform.

Card-Sharp weapon skin for Ace's AK-12

Ace's Card-Sharp weapon skin can be used on his AK-12 Assault Rifle. This is arguably one of the best guns in the game and it can also be used for Fuze.

Although there are already a lot of AK-12 weapon skins out there, we believe this is a great option for weapon skin enthusiasts!

Card-Sharp weapon skin for Ace's M1014

The same weapon skin is also available for Ace's M1014 Shotgun. This is a great one to have as this shotgun is also available for three of the four FBI operators in the game, with Ash being the only exception.

Pip Style drone skin

If you're a fan of the weapon skins mentioned above, you will like this one. The Pip Style drone skin can not only be used on Ace's drone but on all drones. Cool, isn't it?

Sky-High Ace operator portrait

The Sky-High Ace operator portrait offers a new look at Ace as this is probably his first and so far only operator portrait displaying him with his M1014 Shotgun.

Siege Cup Ace '25 operator card background

Siege Cup's operator card backgrounds are all similar, so having one means you're close to having them all. This one includes Ace's logo, some grey and some red. Nothing special.

Lucky Drill weapon charm

Last but not least, Ace's Lucky Drill weapon charm includes one of his most iconic elements: his yellow drill. Although he doesn't use it in the game, it's an iconic part of his uniforms.

