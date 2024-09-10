Competitive Coins in Rainbow Six Siege: Everything you need to know

With the arrival of Operation Twin Shells, Ubisoft will introduce new features and balancing updates to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

While most players are excited to use the game's new operator Skopós, another feature could steal the show in Year 9 Season 3: the Siege Cup.

Coming to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege exclusively for PC and in its soft launch stage, the Siege Cup is a tournament game mode where players can face off in pre-made squads of five members to win unique prizes. According to Ubisoft's post regarding the Siege Cup, this game mode is "promising to be the ultimate Siege competitive experience."

With the arrival of the Siege Cup, another currency has made it to the game: the Competitive Coins. These will join the two other currencies, the R6 Credits and the Renown.

Here's everything you need to know about Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's Competitive Coins:

What are Competitive Coins in Rainbow Six Siege?

The Competitive Coins are an unpurchasable Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege currency that can only be obtained through the Siege Cup and the Ranked playlist.

Before Operation Twin Shells, players only had access to the R6 Credits (purchasable) and the Renown (unpurchasable). These can be used to unlock operators, cosmetics, and even Alpha Packs.

How to obtain Competitive Coins in Rainbow Six Siege?

As we previously mentioned, players will be able to earn Competitive Coins through the Siege Cup and the Ranked playlist. However, to get them, you will have to climb up the ladder. Plain and simple, the more you win, the more Competitive Coins you will get.

Here's what Ubisoft said in their Competitive Playlist update blog post:

Therefore, not everyone will get the same amount of Competitive Coins. The better your results are in Ranked and the Siege Cup, the more Competitive Coins you will get!

Credit: Rainbow Six Siege

Here's how many Competitive Coins will players be able to get during Operation Twin Shells:

Copper 2: 1,000 Competitive Coins

Bronze 2: 1,000 Competitive Coins

Silver 2: 1,000 Competitive Coins

Gold 2: 2,000 Competitive Coins

Platinum 2: 1,000 Competitive Coins

Emerald 2: 1,000 Competitive Coins

Diamond 2: 1,000 Competitive Coins

Champions: 2,000 Competitive Coins

What can I unlock with Siege's Competitive Coins?

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege players will be able to use their Competitive Credits to have access to exclusive items and redeem competitive packs.

Unfortunately, players have yet to see what cosmetics they will be able to unlock with their Competitive Coins. However, as soon as we have more information about the skins included in Competitive Packs, we will update this piece.

When will console players have access to Competitive Coins?

Although the Siege Cup is being introduced to PC exclusively in Operation Twin Shells, console players will still be able to get Competitive Coins. Additionally, console players will receive a free Competitive Pack, as they won't have access to the Siege Cup until Year 9 Season 4.