Spacestation Gaming announce Benjamaster signing

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

Spacestation Gaming have announced the signing of Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli from G2 Esports. The Dane won the Six Invitational 2023 in his first performance for the European powerhouse and was named the MVP of the tournament after breaking the record for total kills at the Six Invitational.

During Year 8, the player played for G2 Esports in Copenhagen, Atlanta, Riyadh, São Paulo, and Manchester. However, after the Europeans' Phase 1 elimination at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, G2 Esports parted ways with Jake "Virtue" Grannan, William "Titan" Davie, and Benjamaster.

Although it was an open secret until today, Benjamaster's future in the competitive scene has now been confirmed as the Dane has signed for Spacestation Gaming for the remainder of the season. He joins the team following David "iconic" Ifidon's departure, which came three months after the former M80 player signed for the astronauts.

Benjamaster is the fourth European talent to leave the old continent as William "Spoit" Löfsted, Nathan "Nafe" Sharp, and the also-former G2 Esports player Ben "CTZN" McMillan preceded him.

His debut for Spacestation Gaming will come next week, on July 26, when North America's Esports World Cup open qualifiers kick off.