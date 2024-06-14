G2 Esports part ways with coach Titan

Banner Image: Ubisoft / @ericananmalay

G2 Esports has parted ways with the team's coach and analyst William "Titan" Davie, who officially joined the team in January 2023. Alongside the samurai squad, the 25-year-old won the Six Invitational 2023 and reached the Top 4 of the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.

The departure of the British analyst and coach is the second move unveiled by G2 Esports this week, with the first one being the decision to drop Jack "Virtue" Grannan.

Before signing for G2 Esports, Titan had worked for Team Secret for two years. Eventually, the British coach signed for Gaimin Gladiators, shortly after the team's group stage performance at the Six Berlin Major. Unfortunately, Titan parted ways with the APAC South team after missing out on the Six Jönköping Major and the Six Invitational 2023. It was then that his chapter at G2 Esports began.

Although G2 Esports has announced two departures in two days, there could be a third one in the making. Looking at the player names registered to compete in Europe's Esports World Cup open qualifiers, fans have noticed the absence of Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli's name. Instead, the Dane has been registered as part of Spacestation Gaming's team in the North American open qualifiers. At the same time, both the Aussie and the Dane seem to have been replaced by Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas and Roberto "Loira" Camargo, who competed in Stage 1 for Geekay Esports and Black Dragons, respectively.