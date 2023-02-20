SiegeGG MVP Six Invitational 2023: Benjamaster

Banner image: Ubisoft / @capturedbycyga

Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli joined G2 Esports following Ben "CTZN" McMillan's departure from the team after his acquisition by Soniqs.

Only 45 days after Benjamaster's first game with them, the Siege powerhouse have won their second Six Invitational, becoming the first organization to do so.

The Dane's debut for G2 Esports was rather quiet, as Jack "Doki" Robertson and Karl "Alem4o" Zarth completely dominated KOI in the first game of the group stage. His best performances came against w7m esports and Spacestation Gaming, where he got SiegeGG ratings of 1.11 and 1.35, respectively.

Following the group stage, Doki seemed to be the leader of the roster. However, the dynamic of the team would change in the playoffs, with Benja getting bigger and bigger as the days gone by.

After dropping to the lower bracket following a defeat to Wolves Esports, Benja instantly went berserk. His consistency was paired with Doki and Alem4o insane performances, which eventually saw the team climbing to the grand finals. Just against Oxygen Esports and Astralis, the Dane averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.34.

Against w7m esports, the player broke André "NESKWGA" Oliveira's Six Invitational kill record with 323 kills in this year's edition. The Dane's performance was crucial for his team to lift the hammer for the first time since 2019, as he got a SiegeGG rating of 1.37 in today's grand final.

Across the entire tournament, Banjamaster was the third-highest rated player, notching a 1.19, behind just Shaiiko and Nuers at SI 2023. He led his team in fragging, as well as winning the most clutches of anyone in G2 with six.

EVPs

It wouldn't be fair to only highlight a name among the 100 different participant players at the Six Inviational 2023. For this reason, SiegeGG also awards Exceptionally Valuable Player awards to those players that standed out but fell short from the final MVP.

#flag@20:br Karl "Alem4o" Zarth: Alem4os's first Six Invitational appearance for G2 Esports has seen him becoming international champion for the first time since lifting the Six Mexico Major trophy. He became huge for his team as he was the MVP of G2's matches against DarkZero Esports and Oxygen Esports.

#flag@20:gb Jack "Doki" Robertson: Doki's performances throughout the group stage and the playoff are clear examples of why this player is rated as one of the best in the world. After a poor performance against Wolves Esports in the first match of the upper bracket, the Scottish player has been highly consistent for the European lineup.

#flag@20:br Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina: HerdsZ stole the show for w7m esports as he ended as the team's best rated player for the bulls. His performances throughout the group stage and the playoffs were massive for the team, but he couldn't get the best out of him when it mattered the most. Against G2 Esports, the Brazilian got a SiegeGG rating of 0.86.

#flag@20:br João "volpz" Gomes: Volpz's first professional season has seen him competing in four international competitions, making the top four in three of them. He was w7m's second-best player in the Six Invitational.

#flag@20:fr Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu: The Six Jönköping Major MVP was Team BDS' best man at the Six Invitational 2023. With 273 kills to his name and a SiegeGG rating of 1.24, the highest in the competition, the Frenchman had to be in the list.

#flag@20:us Ethan "Nuers" James: Oxygen Esports' player was close to Shaiiko, as he got a SiegeGG rating of 1.20 -- the second-highest in the tournament. He was crucial for the Americans, with an entry balance of 52-31 (+21).

#flag@20:se William "Spoit" Löfstedt: The Six Berlin Major MVP reached the loser bracket quarter-finals after losing to Astralis. He was KOI's best player and the fifth-best rated in the competition.