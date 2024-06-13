G2 Esports part ways with Virtue

Banner Image: Ubisoft / @robincerutti

G2 Esports has announced the team's decision to part ways with Jack "Virtue" Grannan, who joined the organization from Fnatic in March 2020. After over four years of competing for the samurai, with whom he won the Six Invitational 2023, the Aussie is moving somewhere else.

Following today's announcement, Virtue is departing G2 Esports as the player with the longest trajectory in the team's Rainbow Six Siege history, with four years under his belt alongside the Berlin-based organization. From March 2020 until June 2024, the Australian has featured in multiple international competitions, including six Majors and three Six Invitationals.

If that wasn't enough, in 2020, Virtue won the Esports Award for the "Play of the Year" in G2 Esports' victory on Theme Park against Team BDS in the European League 2020 Finals. Despite that, his biggest honor in his career came in February 2023 when he won the Six Invitational 2023 against w7m esports.

Looking at the Aussie's future, Virtue's next destination is likely to be Team Secret, where he would replace Luiz "Miracle" Abrantes. While the move hasn't been confirmed, the Australian has been included in Team Secret's FACEIT page to compete in the European Esports World Cup Open Qualifiers.