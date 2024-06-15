G2 Esports part ways with Benjamaster

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Adela S. @adelasznajder

G2 Esports has unveiled the decision to part ways with Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli. The Dane signed for the samurai organization in January 2023. One month later, the former Heroic player became a world champion as he broke the record for total kills at one Six Invitational.

Eventually, the Six Invitational 2023 MVP played for G2 Esports in Copenhagen, Riyadh, and Atlanta, before qualifying for the Six Invitational 2024. After reaching the final stage of the tournament, the European powerhouse was knocked out of the tournament by the eventual champions w7m esports.

So far this season, G2 Esports' struggles in the group stage and the playoffs of the Europe League 2024 Stage 1 were followed by a Last Chance Qualifiers win which allowed the team to qualify for Manchester's Phase 1. Surprisingly, the team's defeats against Team Liquid and FearX saw the European roster missing out on the Swiss Stage.

Following the team's result in Manchester, G2 Esports decided to make multiple roster and staff changes as Jack "Virtue" Grannan's departure after a four-year stay in the team was followed by William "Titan" Davie's exit. Now, Benjamaster has followed.

Regarding the future of the Dane, while nothing has been officialized yet, the Six Invitational 2023 champion has been added to Spacestation Gaming's squad list to compete in the North America League Esports World Cup open qualifiers.