Six Invitational 2025 SiegeGG Team of the Group Stage

Following the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2025 Group Stage, we have decided to assemble a roster with the five best players in the tournament so far.

Logically, we have tried to make it make sense: we have named two entries, two flexes, and one support. A team wouldn't work with five entries, or five hard breaches!

Six Invitational 2025 Team of the Group Stage

Here’s a brief look at the players that made our Six Invitational 2025 Team of the Group Stage:

Entry: Karl "Alem4o" Zarth

Karl "Alem4o" Zarth Second Entry: Danila “dan” Dontsov

Danila “dan” Dontsov Flex: João "Jv92" Vitor

João "Jv92" Vitor Flex: Dmitry "Always" Mitrahovich

Dmitry "Always" Mitrahovich Support: Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia

The roster includes players from teams that qualified in first place of their respective rules. This has had a big impact in our final decision. Therefore, no players from North America or APAC have been included.

Let’s now have a look at the players’ performances in the Six Invitational 2025 group stage:

Karl “Alem4o” Zarth

SiegeGG ratings in each group stage match (position on the individual standings compared to the other nine players in the game):

2-0 vs. M80: 1.22 (3rd)

2-0 vs. Team Liquid: 1.37 (2nd)

2-0 vs. Team Joel: 1.39 (1st)

2-0 vs. Unwanted: 1.39 (1st)

It’s no mystery to anyone that the Brazilian tends to perform well when playing internationally, especially at the Six Invitational. Luckily for G2 Esports, the Six Invitational 2025 has been, so far, another great event in the Brazilian's career.

The Six Mexico Major and Six Invitational 2023 champion has clearly benefited from the team’s decision to pass the IGL role over to Aleksi “UUNO” Työppönen, which has allowed the Brazilian to focus on his entry obligations rather than shot calling and leading the players.

So far, the Brazilian averages the highest SiegeGG rating (1.34) and the second highest K-D [76-44 (+32)] in the competiton in just eight maps played. He also averages the highest survival (48) and has clutched four rounds.

Danila "dan" Dontsov

SiegeGG ratings in each group stage match (position on the individual standings compared to the other nine players in the game):

2-1 vs. Spacestation: 1.23 (2nd)

2-0 vs. Oxygen: 0.97 (5th)

1-2 vs. w7m esports: 1.22 (1st)

2-0 vs. SCARZ: 1.45 (1st)

Although the Russian's entry balance is negative, he has been the most aggressive in this department with 14 entry kills and 16 opening deaths. So far, Virtus.pro has used him as an extremely aggressive user that has been leading the Bears' attacks while using Blackbeard. This has had a negative impact to his survival, which is quite low (31) compared to the rest of players in this list.

However, dan has proven himself as a versatile player. He's not just contributing in terms of kills but also in supporting duties. Surprisingly enough, he's the player with the most plants in Virtus.pro, with five. He also has fourth highest KOST in the competition (76).

João "Jv92" Vitor

SiegeGG ratings in each group stage match (position on the individual standings compared to the other nine players in the game):

0-2 vs. CAG Osaka: 1.09 (4th)

2-0 vs. Team Secret: 1.36 (2nd)

2-0 vs. Shopify Rebellion: 1.37 (2nd)

2-0 vs. FaZe Clan: 1.40 (1st)

The Brazilian is the second-highest rated player at the Six Invitational 2025 with a SiegeGG rating of 1.30, only behind G2 Esports' Alem4o.

He was FURIA Esports' best player in the team's only defeat in the championship, which came in the first playday against CAG Osaka. After that, the Brazilians have been unstoppable, and he has been one of the main reasons behind the team's performance.

Despite maining Maverick and Kaid, the Brazilian currently has a K-D of 82-55 (+27) and an entry balance of 9-3 (+6). He has the third-best KPR (0.92) as well as four clutches.

Dmitry "Always" Mitrahovich

SiegeGG ratings in each group stage match (position on the individual standings compared to the other nine players in the game):

2-1 vs. Spacestation: 1.46 (1st)

2-0 vs. Oxygen: 1.23 (3rd)

1-2 vs. w7m esports: 0.99 (6th)

2-0 vs. SCARZ: 1.32 (2nd)

Similarly to dan, Virtus.pro's Always has been extremely consistent. He has been playing multiple roles, including hard breaching, which is why he currently mains Ace and Mute.

The Russian currently has the third-best K-D in the competition, a 97-69 (+28), as well as the third-best KOST (77). With three clutches and two plants, Always has also proven himself as a versatile player, a trait that has made him and dan Virtus.pro's main men.

Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia

SiegeGG ratings in each group stage match (position on the individual standings compared to the other nine players in the game):

0-2 vs. CAG Osaka: 0.93 (7th)

2-0 vs. Team Secret: 1.56 (1st)

2-0 vs. Shopify Rebellion: 1.25 (4th)

2-0 vs. FaZe Clan: 1.21 (2nd)

FURIA Esports' IGL Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia has arguably been the competition's best player in his role. With a SiegeGG rating of 1.23 after maining Ying and Smoke, the Brazilian successfully led the world champions to a first-place finish in Group B, the group of death.

He's FURIA Esports' player with the highest survival (43) which also places him in the competition's top three. He also has the fifth-best KOST (75) and a surprising entry balance of 10-4 (+6). With two clutches, two plants, and two disabled defusers, FelipoX can do absolutely everything.

